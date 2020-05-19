By RUTH ANDERAH

A 36-year-old woman who is accused of forcing her 14-year-old to have sex with different men in exchange for money has been arraigned in Makindye magistrate’s court and charged with aggravated trafficking in Children.

Zura Mukamana, a resident of Masajja Kibira 'B' zone in Makindye-Ssabagabo has been jointly charged with one Fred Bulega, 41.

They appeared before a grade one magistrate, Patience Ronah Tukundane, who did not allow them to say anything in court because their case is capital in nature only triable by the High Court.

Prosecution claims that the two during the month of December 2019 at Masajja Kibira 'B' zone Masajja by threat or use of force received and transferred a 14-year-old juvenile to the home of Bulega for sexual exploitation.