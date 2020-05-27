Works on Busega-Mpigi Expressway finally kick off

By SADAT MBOGO

The long-awaited works on Busega-Mpigi Expressway have commenced raising hopes of easing traffic flow on the Kampala-Masaka highway.

The four -lane, dual carriage 23.7 km expressway will stretch from Busega in Kampala to Kalagala Village, Mpigi Town Council.

A consortium of Chinese companies, including China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), and China Railway 19th Bureau Group Company Limited, which won the contract, are concentrating on clearing, grubbing and removing top soil, which is unsuitable for construction works.

The ongoing works started from Katende Village in Kiringente Sub-county last week and continue towards Mpigi Town Council. Construction of the Busega-Mpigi Expressway was expected to commence last November but this did not happen.

Mr Allan Ssempebwa, the deputy head of public and corporate affairs at Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra), told Daily Monitor that the contractor has since November been mobilising equipment, labour, materials and construction of ancillary facilities like contractors camp, laboratories but was disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak in late March.

“…the challenges encountered affected us so much. Some of them include the Covid-19 pandemic which has affected mobilisation of some equipment from overseas and movement of labour locally,” he said.

He added: “Alternatives are being sought so as to mitigate the impact on the project.”

Asked if there could be any changes in the design of the project, Mr Ssempebwa said there have been some changes to improve the functionality of the expressway and also reduce possible disruptions to livelihoods of communities on the demarcated route for the project.

“The contractor is recruiting workers to undertake construction works from Mpigi and Wakiso districts and other parts of Uganda. Advertisements are shared locally in Mpigi and Wakiso to encourage workers to apply,” he revealed. Mr Ssempebwa said at least 810 project affected persons have so far been compensated and process is still ongoing.

Mr Charles Nsobya, the Mpigi District planner, said the project is good for the development of the district which currently falls under greater Kampala Metropolitan area.

“When the expressway is completed, it will be much easier to connect to Kampala than before and this will help our farmers to access the markets on time. It will also attract more investors and create employment opportunities,” he said.

He said the price of land in the area has doubled in the past one year as a result of the project with a 100ft by 50ft plot costing Shs30m up from Shs15m.

However, some schools on the demarcated route were demolished especially at Lungala Village.

“But this should not worry our people because they were compensated. The only thing that we want is to work hand in hand with Unra and the contractor to ensure that there’s effectiveness and efficiency in the entire project,” Mr Nsobya advised.

About the project

The Shs547b Busega-Mpigi expressway project, expected to last 30 months, will pass through 21 villages spread in two town councils (Kyengera and Mpigi ) and two sub-counties of Kiringete and Wakiso. It starts at Busega in Kampala and takes a south-western direction to Mpigi Town through several villages and swamps. The new road will connect to the existing Kampala–Masaka –Mbarara highway at Lungala Village. The Kampala–Masaka –Mbarara highway leads to the common border with Rwanda via Mirama hills and Kagitumba.

