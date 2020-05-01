Works asks for Shs9.5b to fix railway transport

By NOBERT ATUKUNDA

Officials in the Ministry of Works and Transport have asked for Shs9.5 billion to fix the loopholes in railway transport.

Gen Katumba Wamala, the Minister of Works and Transport, said the money would be needed for refurbishment of some of the locomotives, maintaining the wagons and repairing MV Kawa, among other interventions.

“Shs9.5b will be a good start in order for us to have some good performance of the line. This will help reduce cargo handled by the road network by at least 60,000 tonnes,” Gen Wamala told Daily Monitor on Wednesday.

The minister added that the Ministry of Finance was already aware of the need to fix the railway and water transport.

Over the past one week, the country has registered an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases arising from truck drivers entering in the country, which has created apprehension among Ugandans, calling on authorities to intervene.

During his address to the nation on Tuesday, President Museveni, however, said although cargo by plane and train is much easier, it requires refurbishment of locomotives, among others.

“Stopping cargo is suicidal, but I think cargo by plane and train is much easier, but until we sort this out, I appeal to Ugandans to ‘swallow’ your anger and use more wisdom because if we stop the cargo, how will our exports move to other countries,” Mr Museveni said.

Experts have advised the use of alternatives such as railway and water transport.

Mr Charles Ruzigye, the head of Marine section at Uganda Railways Corporation, last week told this newspaper railway and water transportation of cargo could reduce the number of infected truck drivers entering into the country, and thus minimise the threat of transmission of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Ruzigye said they have the capacity to divert 60,000 tonnes of cargo in a month off the road by using railway and water.

“In terms of railway operation via the main land Mombasa to Malaba, we have capacity to carry up to 45,000 tonnes in month and by water, we have capacity to carry up to 15,000 tonnes, capable of being diverted from the road,” he said.

Truck drivers to carry forms

Meanwhile, truck drivers will now be required to carry a health form which should be presented at the seclusion points or at any time they are demanded.

This follows resolutions from the Trade and Transport National Taskforce sub-committee meeting on March 24.

“A truck driver is required to have and use personal protective equipment and sanitisers at all times,” reads the communication from the taskforce in part.

The meeting also agreed that importers of dry cargo and fuel should consider using railway transport for imports and exports.

Finance on railway infrastructure

Mr Jim Mugunga, the Finance ministry spokesperson, said infrastructure, including railway, is a priority but if an application is made, consideration would still follow the due process and made in line with the available national resource envelope.

“The Ministry of Finance has previously funded repair, renovation and improvement works on the railway line. From that background, we are aware of the priority given to use railway, waterways and other major infrastructure for transportation of goods,” Mr Mugunga said.

“If an application has been made, it would follow the priority process which we normally use for considering infrastructure but will also be considered with in the resources available in the national envelope,” he added.