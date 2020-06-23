Works on industrial parks incomplete a decade later

By Monitor Team

The construction of 27 industrial and business parks, which started in 2009 and were set for completion in 2021, has stalled, with more than 13 industrial park lands in different districts lying idle.

The government established the parks in order to, among others, create more jobs, ease accessibility of land for investments, and boost Uganda’s exports and revenue base.

So far Luzira and Bweyogerere industrial parks, which process grains, fortified foods and manufacture tents, among others, have been completed and are fully operational.

Twelve others in different districts are still under construction but some have a few factories, which have been commissioned and are currently operating.

These include Mbale, Namanve, Soroti, Kasese, Mbarara, Koboko, Jinja, Kabeeka, Liao-Shen, Mukono-Mbalala, Lugazi and Buikwe.

Some of the industrial park lands that Daily Monitor visited in different districts are bushy and have been turned into grazing grounds for animals.

In Masaka, the land on which the Greater Masaka Agro-Processing Industrial park was to be constructed has been idle for close to five years.

The land is at Mazigo village in Bukakkata Sub-county.

The only progress is the foundation stone that was laid by President Museveni on June 18, 2015, during the launch of the project.

The multi-billion project by the China African Friendship Association Uganda in partnership with Chinese Schuan Province, was expected to benefit more than 40,000 locals.

It was expected to house a fish processing factory, fruit processing factories, a coffee processing plant, glass manufacturing factories, a vocational school and hospital and an administration zone, among others.

“The park is being delayed by transfer of land ownership to the developers, one of the conditions set by the contractor, China Construction and Communication Company Limited,” Mr David Bulonge, the vice-chairperson of China Africa Friendship Association, Uganda, said.

In Tororo District, a section of leaders are asking the government to outsource a potential investor to revamp the Osukuru Industrial Park.

Commissioned in 2018 by the President, the park was going to offer close to 1,200 jobs.

“It is unfortunate that such a big investment has turned into a white elephant,” Ms Stella Imukutet, the acting district LC5 chairperson, said.

Mr Denis Olupot, a district councillor, says there is need for the government to carry out a thorough investigation to ascertain what could have brought the multi-billion investment to a standstill.

In Soroti District, much of the land under the industrial park has remained idle, with only the Soroti Fruits Factory being operational.

The industrial park was launched in 2014 after the Uganda Investment Authority secured land in Arapai Sub-county, Soroti District.

In Gulu District, the establishment of the industrial park is still uncertain.

“As a district, we have done our part in securing the land and has even gone an extra mile to survey it and we wrote to the Chief Government Valuer but we have not got any feedback,” Mr Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, the Gulu District chairperson, said.

In Mbale District, the industrial park currently has four factories that are already operational.

They include; Pearlight Technology, which manufactures bulbs, and Ubon Technology, which produces powder.

Others are; Victorial Cable Limited manufacturing cables and Kyoga Capital Textile Limited, which is producing stockings.

The Park, with a total investment of more than $600m (Shs2.2 trillion), is expected to house more than 50 factories.

The Resident District Commissioner, Mr Baraza Ogajo, said establishment of the factories by the investors has also created employment opportunities for the youth.

“Before the establishment of the industries, there was nothing apart from glass and water but now there is a lot of infrastructure and jobs have been created,” he said.

In Koboko District, a 193 acre piece of land has been secured for the industrial park in Kuluba Sub-county.

The State Minister for Investments, Ms Evelyn Anite, and officials from UIA, visited the land and now, a feasibility study is ongoing.

Mr John Orwiny, the Zombo District chairman, said the establishement of the factories will boost revenue and employment opportunities.

In Kasese, in a bid to promote Agro- Industrialisation in the region, the government in 2018 released Shs10 billion to develop Kasese and Kabarole industrial parks.

However, the Kasese Municipal council engineer, Mr Apollo Batwiine, attributed the delayed construction of the industrial park to lack of funds.

The director of industrial parks development, Mr Hamza Galiwango, acknowledged the challenge.

“We cannot also do everything at once due to resources but in next finance year, we are going to start construction of some industrial parks in northen Uganda,” he said.

Mr Galiwango said the time frame for the completion of the all industrial parks has since been revised to 2024.

“We have started seeking donor financing to speed up the process,” he said, adding that they are in talks with investors from the UK, Canada and EU to finance some of the parks.

He said so far more than 100,000 jobs have been created in the industrial parks across the country out of targeted 600,000 when all parks are developed.