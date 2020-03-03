World Bank to fund more roadworks in Mbale Town

By PHOEBE MASONGOLE & FRED WAMBEDE

World Bank under the Uganda Support to Municipality Infrastructure Development (USMID) will rehabilitate more roads in Mbale Municipality this month.

This follows the completion of works on Republic Street, Pallisa, Nabuyonga Rise, and Mugisu Hill roads, which benefited from the first phase of the project worth Shs26 billion.

The roads, which were commissioned by President Museveni in July, 2019, were constructed by Plinth Technical Services Company Ltd but its contract was later in 2015 terminated by the municipal authorities over delayed works.

The authorities then awarded the contract to Zhong Mei, a Chinese Company, which only undertook completion works, including works on beautification, pavements, drainage system, installation of street and traffic lights.

Ms Rhoda Nyaribi, the USMID programme coordinator, at the weekend said the consultant has already made road designs but they are only waiting for the Ministry of Finance to release Shs27 billion to kick-start the construction process.

“As a council, we are waiting for funds to be released this month and thereafter, the work will start,” Ms Nyaribi said adding that the process of procuring a contractor is underway.

Among the roads to be rehabilitated in this second phase include Cathedral Avenue, Naboa and Nkokonjeru Terrace, among others.

During the commissioning of the four roads in the first phase, the Minister of State for Urban Development, Mr Isaac Musumba, said part of the additional funding would be used to update the municipality physical development plan, establish a geographic information system (GIS), repair the Clock Tower and beautification of the Children’s Lion Park.

Ms Doreen Nshabohurira, the communications officer at the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, said additional funding is conditioned on results.

“This additional funding is about results, the better the results, the more money is released,” she said.