Life returning to normal, says Ugandan studying in Wuhan

By ESTHER OLUKA

Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus disease is reported to have emerged from late last year, is slowly getting back to its feet.

The city ended its coronavirus lockdown on April 8 after a 76-day lockdown.

Life is slowly returning back to normal, says Ms Sandra Amongin, a Ugandan studying at Zhongnan University of Economics and Law, in Wuhan, China.

“Most businesses, schools, restaurants and universities are opening again,” Ms Amongin says, adding: “Regardless, people are still very cautious and fearful of potential coronavirus carriers.”

Despite China lifting its lockdown, the government is still encouraging people to observe the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) directives of minimising infections. These include wearing facemasks, sanitising, hand washing, and social distancing.

Ms Amongin says locals are also being encouraged to move with a health code, a system run on the universal platforms WeChat and Alipay, which gives users coded designations based on their health status.

“In circumstances the code turns green, you are good to go and can move freely. However, if it turns red, you are sick and likely to be a coronavirus patient. If the code turns yellow, that means you should be isolating at home,” she says.

These health codes are scanned at the entrance of most public places including restaurants, schools, universities and transport stations as a way of proving one’s status.

Meanwhile, Ms Amongin says despite the uplifting of the ban in Wuhan city, she is personally still restricting her movements.

“It is not that I am scared of anything. It is just that I have no strong reason for moving out of my university hall of residence,” she says, adding: “There is still a risk that I could probably get infected because it is still difficult to distinguish between a normal and sick person. And God forbid if one falls sick, those are very high bills to meet. Though I have health insurance, I am not sure it covers coronavirus cases. So, I would rather remain indoors for a little longer as a precautionary measure.”

Ms Amongin has been confined indoors since January 23, and to date, she continues having online classes and examinations, a decision that was arrived at by her university. She ends her studies in July 2021. “I cannot wait to come back home. I miss my family,” she says.

Yesterday, the Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics, reported 1.6 million global confirmed cases of coronavirus, 95,766 deaths and 356,986 recoveries.

These statistics are from 210 countries across the world.