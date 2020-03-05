You are targeting me, former PS Kivumbi tells MPs

By Faith Amongin

The former Permanent Secretary to the Judiciary, Mr Kagole Kivumbi, on Wednesday accused Members of Parliament sitting on the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of throwing ‘personal attacks’ at him.

The PAC committee chaired by Mr Nandala Mafabi (Budadili West MP) had tasked Mr Kivumbi to explain the illegal expenditure of Shs275m in the Financial Year 2017/2018.

Mr Kivumbi, who appeared together with the current PS, Mr Pius Bigirimana, and other senior judicial officers, first declined to answer queries, saying the matter was already under investigation by the Inspectorate of Government.

On the same matter, the committee discovered that a number of suspicious transactions were carried out in the last five days of the Financial Year 2017/2018. The money totaling Shs1.7b was got from the Central Bank and transferred to Stanbic Bank in private accounts.

While on June 23, 2018, Shs275m was withdrawn to facilitate both the Chief Justice and his deputy to travel to Australia, South Africa and inland travels between June 28, 2018, to September 15, 2018.

Mr Kivumbi told the committee that he had appeared to answer queries related to the Financial Year 2018/2019 as he had earlier been informed but not the previous financial year.

“At this stage, I submit that this issue under investigation by the Inspectorate of Government, which I cannot comment on until everything is concluded. I am on forced leave pending the outcome of that investigation,” Mr Kivumbi said.

This, however, fell on deaf ears as MPs insisted that Mr Kivumbi had to answer because the matter had not been concluded following their last interface in November last year.

According to the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), funds that have been committed for use cannot be drawn back to the Consolidated Fund.

The legislators wondered why Mr Kivumbi authorised payment of an activity that was to take place in the subsequent financial year.

“First of all, the act of getting money from Bank of Uganda (BoU) to a commercial bank was illegal, why didn’t you instead use the BoU payment system. As far as we know, you broke the financial regulation,” Mr Mafabi said.

The committee also noted that during the time of the said travel to Australia as reported, more Shs700m was withdrawn from the registrar’s account purportedly to facilitate their inland travels to Arua, Gulu and later to Cape Town.

“It turns out that the accounting officer was using the office of the Chief Justice and that of the Deputy Chief Justice to carryout illegal transactions behind their backs,” Mr Mafabi said.

On failing to convince legislators, Mr Kivumbi accused MPs of throwing personal attacks at him.

“Chairperson, as you aware, there is an investigation by the Inspectorate of Government, it is not possible in fairness for one to be a complainant, prosecutor and at the same time a judge in his own case,” Ms Kivumbi said.

“I was invited to interface and give answers to the committee. While I accept that their might have been some shortcomings, targeting me as an individual is the most unfair thing to a public servant. I request for patience and fair treatment,” he added.

However, one of the individuals whom the money was wired to her private account, Ms Juliet Kusiime, appeared before the committee as a key witness.

Ms Kusiime, who is an office attendant, currently with the Chief Magistrate’s court in Mubende District, said she was only picking up money on behalf of her bosses, as part of her other duties.

According to records in the Auditor General’s report, about Shs811m was transacted in Ms Kusiime’s name between January 31, 2018 to June 26, 2018.