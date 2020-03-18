Youth, politicians conspired to steal YLP funds - report

By TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY & CISSY MAKUMBI

An investigation into the implementation of Youth Livelihood Project (YLP) in Pader and Agago districts has revealed gross political interference and misappropriation of funds by group members.

The investigation was carried out by Advocates for Research in Development (ARiD), a local anti-corruption advocacy organisation, between October and November last year in four benefitting sub-counties of Ogom and Lapul in Pader District, Lamiyo and Paimol in Agago District.

The probe was carried out to establish the effectiveness of management and utilisation of YLP funds in the selected sub-counties.

In Lapul Sub-county, the report indicates that politicians influenced the selection of members, formation of groups and subsequently made youth to divert into other un budgeted for ventures.

Of the Shs38,659,000 disbursed to seven groups in Lapul in 2015, only Shs1,856,000 has been recovered by a single group; Wajingo Paco Youth Group that received Shs6,260,000.

The report revealed that failed recoveries were due to misinformation by local politicians that the funds were an appreciation to the youth for voting the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government back to power in 2016.

In Ogom Sub-county, secret operation to divert project resources were registered, including manipulation by the political leaders for their selfish interests.

Change of plan

“Anga-ngei Youth Group members received funds for goat rearing but along the way they switched to buying and selling produce since one of the leaders in Pader Town owns a produce business,” the report revealed.

The Auditor General’s report of June 2018 highlighted critical gaps in the implementation of YLP in Pader including undisclosed advances, unaccounted for funds and non-compliance with the repayment schedules.

Although group members received and distributed the money among themselves before disintegrating, it was reported that groups irregularly received more or fewer funds than requested for.

“There are groups that requested for Shs4m but were added more money up to Shs8.7m. Whereas some group files showed that they received more money even when they only got what was they requested for,” the report reads in part.

According to the project policy guidelines, files of a group that overestimates or underestimates the cost of a project are supposed to be deferred for correction to ensure that the funds received corroborate with the request.

“Refresher training for the group members in financial management, viable enterprise selection and record-keeping should be conducted since many of the youth were found to be first-timers in business and were bound to fail,” the report recommended.

It also suggested that YLP should be repackaged to limit the number of members per group to allow a participatory process in which all members with like minds can bond into a business successfully.

While unveiling the report on Monday, Mr Ben Otoo Adol, the ARiD programme coordinator, said: “Politicians in Paimol Sub- county, wanted groups to be formed uniformly and equitably distributed in all the parishes due to their interest to use it as their political capital.”

Whereas in Paimol, only Shs16.2m was recovered of the Shs75.6m that has since been disbursed, Agago has been able to recover only Shs271.3 million of the total Shs1.03 billion disbursed to youth groups from financial year 2014/2015 to date.

LEADERS SPEAK OUT

Pader. Mr Festo Okidi, the Pader District Community Development Officer, admitted that some group budgets were changed.

“What we do as the district selection committee, we increase them. If a group asks for Shs7m they are given Shs8 million. For example, a group may engage in buying and selling produce but maybe omitted the cost of polythene bags or weighing scales,” Mr Okidi said.

Agago. Mr Gabriel Oola, the Agago District coordinator, said: “By the end of 2017, all the recoveries were at zero per cent and nothing had been recovered since many of them fled to the neighbouring Karamoja region to evade arrests.”