Yumbe secures Shs3b for bridge construction

By ROBERT ELEMA

Yumbe District has finally secured funds under Development Response for Displacement Impacts Project (DRDIP) to construct a new bridge on River Kochi that connects Kuru and Kei sub-counties. The new bridge will provide a shorter alternative route between the two sub-counties.

Initially, a drift bridge was constructed on the river but was poorly designed and would flood during the rain season.

Speaking during the site handover on Wednesday, Mr Bernard Ayimani, the district engineer, cautioned the contractor against shoddy work.

“We need the contractor to follow the specifications in the contract because on some occasions, some contractors fail to execute some of the activities as agreed in the designs. We need to closely monitor and supervise the project to avoid shoddy work,” he said.

The project was contracted to Spider Contractors Ltd at a cost of Shs3.4b and is expected to be completed within 12 months.

Mr Alli Drasi, the chairperson of the works and technical committee, said women and pregnant mothers will soon access health services with ease.

“It was not easy for the women in Kei Sub-county to access Yumbe hospital via the bridge. Some people have lost lives due to the poor infrastructure whenever the river floods,” he said.

Mr Nicholas Jemba, the managing director of Spider Contractors Ltd, promised to complete the project in time.

In order to avoid earlier cases of flooding, Mr Jemba said: “In our design, we shall raise the pillars of the bridge more than seven metres and it will be taller than the existing drift bridge. We shall not expect to see water flooding for the next 50 years in this river.”

“We also plan to have the road changed from the current position to match the new bridge. We shall follow the specifications in the contract and ensure that all the activities are done,” he added.

Mr Saidi Aniku, the district vice chairperson, said the project will turn out to be a great relief for the community.

“The bridge project brought a lot of pressure but we had to sit down and look around on how to construct the bridge to the best of its capacity,” he said.

In 2018, the Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, also launched DRDIP in the districts of Kamwenge and Isingiro.

DRDIP aims at supporting and developing refugee hosting communities in districts experiencing a high burden of refugees.

The projects run by DRDIP are financed by the World Bank and it focuses on infrastructure, environment, livelihoods and project coordination.