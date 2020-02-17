By FELIX AINEBYOONA

Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers attached to Fisheries Protection Unit on Lake Edward have shot at two fishermen at Kisenyi landing site killing one and leaving the other with a broken arm.

Authorities identified the victims as Francis Kabundire, 62, who survived with a broken arm and Joram Bombo, 58, who died on the way to the hospital. Five of their colleagues were also arrested after they were allegedly found fishing at Lake Edward using illegal nets.

This has left fishermen at the landing site in Katunguru Sub County, Bunyaruguru County in Rubirizi District in fear and agony.

‘’We had gone to check our nets at 6.30 am when we heard gunshots. This was followed by cries for help. When we rushed to the scene, we found soldiers with two our colleagues in the boat. They arrested other fishermen before chasing us away,’’ said Mr Robert Byarugaba, a fisherman at Kisenyi landing site who witnessed the incident.

Mr Byarugaba said after shooting the two victims, the soldiers used sticks to clobber them, something that could have aggravated their injuries and leading to Bombo’s death on the way to Komboni Hospital Kyamuhunga, about 78km from Kisenyi landing site.

‘’They were three soldiers with two guns. They arrested five of our colleagues and disappeared with them,’’ Mr Byarugaba added.

Greater Bushenyi police spokesperson, Mr Martial Tumusiime confirmed the incident but could not divulge more details as they were still investigating the case.

‘’It is true that one fisherman was shoot by the army and he died but we are still gathering more information on what could have really happened,’’ Mr Tumusiime told this reporter on Sunday evening.

READ

However, Marine Brigade Spokesperson, Capt. Favourite Rugumayo said the soldiers shot at the fishermen in self-defence. He said the soldiers first fired four warning shots in the air to scare away the fishermen who were reportedly armed with rocks, machetes and other weapons they usually carry in their boats.

“I can confirm that one person has died after he was shot by the soldiers. But it was in self-defence after that person and his colleagues attacked one of our soldiers. The soldier is also currently admitted to our health facility in Rwenshama,’’ Capt Rugumayo said.

Advertisement

He identified the injured soldier as Cpl Rajab Kyalingonza before stressing that Bombo had illegal fishing nets and was fishing in a breeding zone in the waters of Kisenyi on Lake Edward.

“Bombo and his colleagues attacked the soldier with ores. They tried to disarm our soldier and that’s when the boys (soldiers) also swung into action and shot at them,’’ he added.

Capt. Rugumayo, however, added that they were still investigating the case and the soldiers would be charged in courts of law if found culpable.

He said five other people were arrested and detained at Katwe Kabatoro police station in Kasese District.