dfcu Bank vacates Crane Chambers

dfcu Bank on Saturday vacated Crane Chambers, one of the 48 properties that were sold by Bank of Uganda following the collapse of Crane Bank.

Crane Chambers is located on Kampala Road in Kampala city.

On Saturday, dozens of labourers carried the bank’s furniture from the premises onto trucks that transported them.

In a notice to its customers that was pinned on one of the entrances to the banking halls, dfcu bank said: “We hereby inform you that our Kampala Road Branch will be relocating to it’s new premises on Plot 40 Kampala Road (next building on the right) effective Monday 3rd February 2020”.

The bank said the branch would therefore be closed on Friday 31 January and Saturday 1st February 2020 to enable them move to the new premises.

In its 2019 annual report released on October 16, 2019, Bank of Uganda said dfcu Bank had opted out of the acquisition of the properties held under a Ruparelia Group subsidiary - Meera Limited.

“… dfcu in a letter dated September 12, 2019 communicated … its decision to exercise its option to rescind its interest in purchasing the 48 properties pursuant to clause 8.7 of the agreement,” the report, which touches a number of issues, including the court cases brought against the Central Bank, read in part.

The report further said: “As part of rescinding of the purchase, dfcu will return to Bank of Uganda certificates of title for Meera Investments Limited properties and requires Bank of Uganda to pay to dfcu the net book value of the properties recorded in the assets and inventory compilation report as at October 20, 2016.”