Pallisa, Budaka to get free customary land registration

By Mudangha Kolyangha

Residents of Pallisa, Budaka and Butebo districts are set to benefit from free customary land registration in a bid to reduce cases of land grabbing.

Mr Dennis Obbo, the Ministry of Lands spokesperson, told Daily Monitor on Wednesday that the exercise will start next month.

“The programme will start in two sub-counties in each of the districts before being rolled out to other areas,” Mr Obbo, said.

He said willing land owners will only pay Shs10,000 at the sub-county land board committee as application fees.

“The beneficiaries, who will officially apply for the exercise, will then receive customary land identification numbers and be issued with certificates of customary ownership (CCO). This is one of the strategies by government to curb the increasing cases of land grabbing,” Mr Obbo said.

The certificates comprise the acreage and boundary of the land, among other details. They are an equivalent of a land title.

Mr Obbo said in case there is a dispute, the area land committee asks the parties involved to produce their CCOs to settle the matter.

He added that land wrangles in the country are fuelled by lack of proper legal documentation of ownership.

“With these certificates, the wrangles will reduce because someone can easily bequeath their property as they may wish. The title also gives security of tenure and allows women be accorded the right to land ownership,” Mr Obbo said, adding the procedure of acquiring a CCO is easier compared to other forms such as freehold.

In Budaka, the free land registration will start in Mugiti and Budaka sub-counties.

Mr Jacob Mosiko, the Mugiti Sub-county chairperson, said many residents do not have ownership documents because most of the land in the area is customary.

Mr Sam Mulomi, the Budaka chairperson, welcomed the programme, saying they will sensitise the community to embrace it.

Last year, Mr Robert Opio, the commissioner for land registration in the ministry of Lands, said CCO is an indisputable tool for community development.

He said government should extend the project to all districts, adding that the CCOs and freehold certificates of titles serve the same purpose.

Background

The customary land registration started in January last year as pilot project and is being implemented by the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, supported by UN-Habitat and Global Land Tool Network with funding from the Netherlands embassy.

The project seeks to contribute to food security by strenghething land rights of smallholder farmers.

The Land Act 1998 recognises four categories of land tenure systems, including customary, freehold, mailo and leasehold. It states that all Uganda citizens owning land under customary tenure may acquire a certificate of ownership in a manner prescribed by Parliament.