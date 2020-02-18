Stop setting fire on Atiak sugarcane - Acholi chief

By TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY

The Acholi Paramount chief, Rwot David Onen Acana II, has asked his subjects to stop the rebellious act of setting fire on sugarcane plantations under Atiak Sugar Works Ltd.

Rwot Acana II was speaking as a chief guest at a victory party for Acholi Province team in Gulu Town at the weekend.

Acholi team emerged winners in the 2019 Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) Drum tournament after beating Bukedi Province in the finals.

Rwot Acana II said revenge and malice by the communities was the primary cause of the fires.

“I am pleading with you the people of Atiak, if in any case there has not been equal sharing and distribution of fortunes derived from the project, let the leaders know so that we help you, but setting the plantation on fire every time is meaningless,” Rwot Acana II said.

“Look at how much these people of Atiak help us, without them, we would miss a lot of privileges. Please spare them and instead unite to develop Acholi Sub-region,” he added.

Mr Anthony Akol, the Kilak North MP, where the plantation is located, described the rampant fire outbreaks as a huge frustration to the project.

He, however, said they will not stop the project from operation in April because it is meant to benefit them directly.

“We are not going to be frustrated by any other person who thinks the factory should not start. We are going to ensure it starts this April and I am happy about the progress,” he said.

Mr Akol said the conflict of investment could be the root cause of the fire outbreaks.

“There was sabotage of delayed equipment and the factory could not start last year,” he said.

Last month, Amuru District authorities called for dialogue between the management of Atiak Sugar Works Ltd and the communities neighbouring the project in order to bring the fire incidences to an end.

Between November 2019 and January 2020, there have been three separate wildfires that burnt down at least 700 acres of sugarcane plantation under the project, leading to a loss of approximately Shs2 billion.

The sugarcane plantation located in Gem Village, Pachilo East Parish, Atiak Sub-county, is owned by Horyal Investment Holdings Company Ltd belonging to a businesswoman Amina Hersi, in partnership with the local community and government.

Dr Dan Kidega, the former East African legislator and speaker, who is also Atiak Sugar Factory board chairperson, recently told the local media that they were ready to work with security agencies to investigate the mysteries behind the frequent fire outbreaks.

“On behalf of Atiak board of directors, we regret and condemn these incidences (fire outbreaks). We are going to investigate this matter. Our people on the ground have arrested some suspects,” he said.