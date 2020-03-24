Blind family takes to stone crashing

By David Awori

A blind family in Busia District has taken to crashing stones for a living.

Mr Joseph Wabwire, a 68-year-old resident of Buyala Village, Busitema Sub-county in Busia District, begins his day by 6 am.

Then, using a stick, he is guided to the kitchen where he finds a hammer and an iron rod placed in the corner, before being joined by his son, Isaac Juma, 32, who is also blind.

After Juma emerges from his grass thatched house, and exchanges greetings with his father, he asks him whether the tools for the day’s work are ready to which he responds in the affirmative.

The two then embark on a twenty-minute walk to a stone quarry about 100 metres from their house, occasionally losing direction because of their condition.

Mr Wabwire has been doing this work for the past 30 years and it has helped to provide some of the basic requirements to his family of eight.

“As a man, I had to put aside the challenges of being visually impaired to look for some work so that I could earn some money and provide for my family,” he narrates, citing the availability of rocks in his land as an opportunity he wants to maximise.

Juma, who partnered with his father in the stone-crashing business in 2007 after completing his O-Level, said he did so after developing complications with his sight, and efforts to have it restored proved futile.

“After my Senior Four examinations, I lost my sight and since I had limited options, I decided to join my dad to crash stones,” he says.

Juma passed in Division Two, scoring aggregate 34 in the eight subjects he registered, including scoring distinctions in History and Commerce.

He, however, was unable to proceed to Advanced Level because “there was no school I could go to amidst family financial constraints.”

However, crashing stones has not been rosy for the pair and the scars on their hands and legs are a constant reminder of how rigorous the task is.

According to Juma, it takes them between three to four weeks to crash two tonnes of concrete which they sell at between Shs40,000 and Shs50,000 to their customers who are mostly from Busia Town.

“It’s not easy because we have to work every morning and evening for almost a month to make two tonnes,” Juma explains.

Like most businesses, they have to wait for buyers since they are blind and are unable to move around looking for the market.

Mr Wabwire says their concrete is bought last because some of the people in the village, who are involved in the same business, keep discouraging buyers that their concrete stones are not good for construction.

“Our stones are usually bought last because buyers are usually told that since we are visually impaired, we make big concrete which is not good for construction works,” Mr Wabwire said.

Juma recalls a time an unscrupulous buyer took advantage of their condition and handed over fake money to them before taking their stones.

“Last year, a buyer gave us two fake Shs50,000 notes and took two trips of concrete stones,” he recalls, adding that they had taken over two months making the concrete and expected to use the money to provide for the family’s basic needs at least for a month.

But that is not all, Mr Wabwire says, because one day, he survived a snakebite when he grabbed the reptile, mistaking it for stones.

Luckily enough, the snake did not bite him but slipped through his hands and over his shoulders as it slithered away.

As the two crash stones, Rose Wabwire, 52, his wife, is in the family kitchen preparing porridge and some potatoes.

And while she does so, two children between the ages of eight and 10 come with jackfruit, which they munch as they wait for lunch.

Ms Wabwire says on several occasions, she has to move to nearby shrubs to gather vegetables and yams to ensure that food is on the table.

Meanwhile, Juma’s hopes of going back to school are not lost and thinks one day he will become a teacher and help transform the society.

To Juma, the teaching profession is the best because ‘all important people in the world’ have gone through teachers’ hands.

Mr Hannington Bakumba, a Special Needs specialist and resident of the area, says the family has three people who are blind, which calls for a medical investigation into the cause of their visual impairment.

Mr Wabwire’s mother is also blind.

“We need eye specialists to take keen interest in the cause of blindness in this family,” Mr Bakumba says.