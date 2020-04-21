16-year-old student donates Shs100,000 to fight Covid-19

By DENIS OPOKA

A 16-year-old Senior Four student, Eunice Oting Okidi, of Seeta High School Mukono yesterday donated Shs100,000 to the Kitgum District Covid-19 taskforce.

Okidi says the money should help in the coordination of the activities aimed at fighting coronavirus.

“I know many people cannot access health facilities due to the lockdown that has limited their movement, but with the little I have been able to give, I know the ambulance will be fuelled and some lives will be saved,’’ she said. She said the money was part of her pocket money which had been given to her by her parents when she was going to school at the start of first term.

The Kitgum RDC, Mr William Komakech, who is also the head of Covid-19 task force, said it is quite amazing and challenging to see a young girl donate her pocket money.

He promised that the taskforce would use the money as she requested.