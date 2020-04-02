Coronavirus kills two more in Kenya as cases rise to 110
Thursday April 2 2020
Two more patients have died of Covid-19 in Kenya as the country’s cases rose to 110 on Thursday.
Kenya recorded its first death from the coronavirus pandemic on March 26, 2020.
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, on Thursday said the two patients were in Nairobi and Mombasa.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country increased to 110 after 29 more people tested positive, the CS said.
The new patients include 28 Kenyans and a Congolese.
During a briefing Thursday, the CS unveiled a new measure to curb the spread of the deadly virus. He announced that all public transport users would be required to wear face masks when travelling.
Mr Kagwe said plans were underway to distribute facemasks in the counties at fair prices.