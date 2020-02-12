Egypt's population reaches 100 million
The population of Egypt has reached 100 million, with a new baby being born roughly every 18 seconds.
Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said last week that overpopulation was the single biggest challenge facing Egypt.
President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi has described it as being equal to terrorism as a threat.
Recently, the authorities have brought in measures to try to encourage people to have smaller families.
The population has skyrocketed in the past three decades - from 57 million in 1990.
BBC