Egypt's population reaches 100 million

By Agencies

The population of Egypt has reached 100 million, with a new baby being born roughly every 18 seconds.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said last week that overpopulation was the single biggest challenge facing Egypt.

President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi has described it as being equal to terrorism as a threat.

Recently, the authorities have brought in measures to try to encourage people to have smaller families.

The population has skyrocketed in the past three decades - from 57 million in 1990.

BBC