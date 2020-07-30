Former US presidential candidate Herman Cain dies of COVID-19

By AFP

Herman Cain, a US businessman and onetime Republican presidential candidate, has died after a month-long battle with coronavirus, his website announced. He was 74.

Cain died in an Atlanta-area hospital, where he was admitted in early July, according to Newsmax, where he had been set to launch a weekly television program.

"Herman Cain - our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us - has passed away," the editor of his website wrote.

"Although he was basically pretty healthy in recent years, he was still in a high-risk group because of his history with cancer," the statement said.

Cain was born in December 1945 in Tennessee and raised in Atlanta by a domestic worker mother and chauffeur father.

The Navy veteran established himself in the corporate world with stints at Pillsbury and Burger King before reviving Godfather's Pizza as its CEO.

Cain then tried his hand at national politics, spicing up the 2012 race for the Republican presidential nomination with his lively interviews and debate performances.

The African-American businessman's signature policy was his catchy "9-9-9" tax reform plan - a nine percent income tax, a nine percent corporate tax, and nine percent sales tax.