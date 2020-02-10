By JOEL ODIDI

Four Chinese have been arrested after a video of one of them caning a Kenyan staffer in Nairobi emerged.

Detectives from Kilimani raided Chez Wou Restaurant in the suburb Kileleshwa on Sunday and arrested the four. Eight Kenyans who work at the hotel were also taken for interrogation.

Officials said the Chinese man caught on video caning the unnamed employee works at the hotel as a chef but does not have a work permit.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said on its Twitter handle that the visas of two of the arrested Chinese have expired, while the fourth, who worked as a cashier at the hotel, has a visitor’s visa.

The suspects were taken to Kilimani Police Station.

In the video recorded at Chez Wou Restaurant in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, last week, a Chinese man is seen flogging a Kenyan waiter for allegedly reporting late for work.