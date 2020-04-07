By BBC

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced that his government will pay peoples' water bills for the next 3 months as the country tries to combat the spread of COVID-19, BBC reports.

All health workers, according to BBC News, will also be granted a 3 month tax holiday.

Washing hands with soap and water is considered one of the best ways to prevent the transmission of the virus.

There have been 214 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country and five deaths.

Last week, Ghana started a two-week lockdown in three cities - Accra, Tema and Kumasi - that were identified as hotspots for the spread of the virus.

In a televised address, President Akufo-Addo said the government has urged the utility companies to ensure a consistent supply of water and electricity and restore any disconnected accounts.

Water-supply tankers will also be made available to provide water to vulnerable communities.