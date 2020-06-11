Kenyan police arrested after dragging woman behind motorbike

By AFP

Three Kenyan police officers were arrested Thursday after a video went viral in which they were seen dragging a half-naked woman behind a motorcycle and whipping her over an alleged theft.

The arrest comes after an outcry over police violence in Kenya in reaction to protests sweeping the United States which have prompted soul-searching in Africa, where citizens are routinely brutalised by police with little justice served.

In the one and a half minute video, taken Wednesday in Kuresoi South, west of Nairobi, a police officer is seen riding a motorcycle, the woman being pulled along behind it, while others beat her.

The ordeal causes her trousers to slide off, leaving her naked from the waist down.

The woman was accused of breaking into a police officer's house, according to a source at the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

"Three officers were yesterday arrested... following circulation of a video depicting a woman being whipped & dragged on a motorbike in Kuresoi South Sub-County," the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said in a statement.

"The suspects are in lawful custody helping with further investigations into the matter," it added.

Family members of people killed by Kenyan Police hold an empty coffin in front of the Kenyan Parliament during their protest against police brutality in Nairobi on June 9, 2020. AFP PHOTO

The IPOA also issued a statement saying it had launched an investigation into the matter.

'What about African lives?'

On Monday about 200 people held a protest in Nairobi over the deaths of 15 people at the hands of police since a curfew was imposed in March to fight the coronavirus.

In recent days, cities around the world have seen massive protests against racism and police violence prompted by last month's police killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man in the US state of Minnesota.

Floyd's killing has not led to major protests in Africa, but activists have increasingly called on countries on the continent to look at their own scourge of police brutality, which typically goes unpunished.