Over 1,700 medical staff infected with novel coronavirus in China

Saturday February 15 2020

A doctor wearing a goggle is seen at Xianghu

A doctor wearing a goggle is seen at Xianghu Hospital of the First Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 6, 2020. Xinhua photo 

In Summary

  • The number of infected medics in Hubei Province hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak reached 1,502, or 87.5 percent of the national confirmed cases of medical staff, while the figure for the capital city of Wuhan was 1,102, or 73.4 percent of the infected medics in the province.
By Xinhua

A total of 1,716 Chinese medical workers had been infected with the novel coronavirus by Feb. 11, accounting for 3.8 percent of the overall confirmed cases in China, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Friday.

Among them, six people had died from the virus, standing at 0.4 percent of the country's total deaths, said Zeng Yixin, deputy director of the NHC, at a press conference.

