By Xinhua

A total of 1,716 Chinese medical workers had been infected with the novel coronavirus by Feb. 11, accounting for 3.8 percent of the overall confirmed cases in China, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Friday.

Among them, six people had died from the virus, standing at 0.4 percent of the country's total deaths, said Zeng Yixin, deputy director of the NHC, at a press conference.