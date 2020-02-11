Queen's grandson and his wife to divorce

By Monitor Reporter

Queen Elizabeth's grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn have confirmed they have separated.

In a statement, according to BBC, the couple said the decision to divorce was "the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship".

They said they will share custody of their children Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven

Both of their families were "sad" but "fully supportive" of the decision, they said.

Last month, Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan agreed to give up their royal titles and stop receiving public funds as part of a settlement with the Queen that lets them spend more private time in Canada.

"Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family," Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement.

Advertisement