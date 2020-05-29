Home News World Record number of virus cases, 1,000 dead in 24 hours in Brazil Friday May 29 2020 Government health workers wearing protective clothing visit the Salvacao island, an hour and a half away by speedboat from Melgaco, Para state, Brazil, on May 28, 2020. - The COVID-19 infection rate on the island is very high compared to the surrounding area. AFP PHOTO Advertisement By AFPBrazil registered a new record in COVID-19 cases and more than 1,000 dead in a 24 hour period, according to official figures out Thursday.The South American country has the world's second highest number of confirmed novel Coronavirus cases 438,238 after the United States.According to Health Ministry data, 26,417 new cases were confirmed in a 24 hour-period ending late Thursday.In that same period Brazil experienced its third highest number of virus deaths since the start of the pandemic: 1,156, bringing the total death toll to 26,754, the sixth highest in the world.Some experts however believe that the actual virus infection rate could be up to 15 times higher because there has been no widespread testing in Brazil.The virus is spreading as federal and local authorities clash over health policies. Also Read Kenya records 147 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours Virus lockdown: What next for campusers? Maj Gen Lokech released without charges, cautioned Advertisement Most states have imposed partial lockdowns, but President Jair Bolsonaro wants them to end and for the economy to open quickly. Advertisement In the headlines Maj Gen Lokech released without charges, cautioned Sources say ASP Ruth Kobutungyi who at first seemed hesitant to forgive the General later agreed Uganda records 36 new Covid-19 cases 26 foreign truckers who tested positive for the virus were blocked from entering Uganda and Virus lockdown: What next for campusers? Kenya records 147 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours Police precinct in flames in US protest over death of black man Private schools defy government directive on teachers’ pay KCCA issues strict guidelines for taxi, boda-boda operators