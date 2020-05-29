  1. Home
Record number of virus cases, 1,000 dead in 24 hours in Brazil

Friday May 29 2020

Government health workers wearing protective

Government health workers wearing protective clothing visit the Salvacao island, an hour and a half away by speedboat from Melgaco, Para state, Brazil, on May 28, 2020. - The COVID-19 infection rate on the island is very high compared to the surrounding area. AFP PHOTO 

By AFP

Brazil registered a new record in COVID-19 cases and more than 1,000 dead in a 24 hour period, according to official figures out Thursday.

The South American country has the world's second highest number of confirmed novel Coronavirus cases 438,238 after the United States.

According to Health Ministry data, 26,417 new cases were confirmed in a 24 hour-period ending late Thursday.

In that same period Brazil experienced its third highest number of virus deaths since the start of the pandemic: 1,156, bringing the total death toll to 26,754, the sixth highest in the world.

Some experts however believe that the actual virus infection rate could be up to 15 times higher because there has been no widespread testing in Brazil.

The virus is spreading as federal and local authorities clash over health policies.

Most states have imposed partial lockdowns, but President Jair Bolsonaro wants them to end and for the economy to open quickly.

