Rioting University of Nairobi students torch hostels

By DAILY NATION

University of Nairobi students on Monday evening went on the rampage to protest the death of a fellow student.

The student is said to have succumbed to his injuries after he was allegedly beaten by guards manning the hostels last Wednesday. The irate students set one of the abandoned hostels on fire during the Monday evening protests.

Samuel Ayoma, a student leader, told the Nation that the student was allegedly clobbered by guards who later abandoned him at the Central Park, near the main campus.

“The guards claim the student was a goon, yet we know him as a fellow comrade,” said Mr Ayoma.

He said that the torched buildings were abandoned hostels commonly known as prefabs.

The student, identified as Kytte Ondeng alias Ras, is said to have succumbed to his injuries at a Nairobi hospital where he had been rushed by Good Samaritans.

