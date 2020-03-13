South Sudan President Salva Kiir names full Cabinet
Friday March 13 2020
President Salva Kiir unveiled a new cabinet Thursday, appointing key ministers to the latest power-sharing government formed with rival-turned-deputy Riek Machar in a bid to bring peace to South Sudan.
A presidential decree naming the 34 ministers and 10 deputies was read out on state television. The announcement followed weeks of negotiations between Kiir and Machar over the make-up of the unity government they announced on February 22 in Juba.
Kiir and Machar, old foes whose fall out in 2013 sparked civil war, reunited in government after intense international pressure to settle their differences and deliver a lasting peace to their young, conflict-torn country.
Among the notable appointees was Machar’s wife Angelina Teny, who was named defence minister. She is also the first woman to hold the powerful position.
The cabinet will be sworn in at a later time.
Kiir and Machar had taken nearly three weeks to agree on key appointments in their coalition, the latest forged between the long-time rivals who have a history of struggling to share power.
It is the third time they have governed together with Kiir as president and Machar as deputy since the country's hard-fought independence from Sudan in 2011.
Their last two political alliances collapsed into bloodshed, prolonging a conflict that left 380,000 of their countrymen dead, millions displaced and an economy in ruins.
This latest accord followed a fresh peace deal and ceasefire in September 2018, that paused the worst of the fighting and began the slow steps toward a political settlement.
But it took another 18 months for the pair to agree on the terms of peace, and come together in government.
Other important appointments, including the crucial posts of governors to South Sudan's states, are yet to be announced.
Here is the full list:
Martin Elia Lomuro – Cabinet Affairs
Ambassador Beatrice Kamisa Wani – Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
Angelina Teny – Defense and Veteran Affairs
Paul Mayom Akec – Interior
Stephen Par Kuol – Peace Building
Justice Ruben Madol Aroi- Justice and Constitutional Affairs
Obote Mamur Mete – National Security
Jemma Nunu Kumba – Parliamentary Affairs
Michael Makuei Lueth – Information and Broadcasting
Lasuba L. Wango – Federal Affairs
John Luke Jok – East African Affairs
Salvatore Mabiordiit – Finance and Economic Planning
Puok Kang Chol– Petroleum
Henry Dilang Odwar – Mining
Josephine Joseph Lagu – Agriculture and Food Security
Onyoti Adigo Nyikec – Livestock and Fisheries
Kuol Athian Mawien – Trade and Industry
Josephine Napwon Cosmas – Environment and Forestry
Manoah Peter Gatkuoth – Water Resources and Irrigation
Michael Chanjiek Geay – Land, Housing and Urban Development
Rizik Zakaria Hassan – Wild Life Conservation and Tourism
Dhieu Mathok Diing – Investment
Deny Jock Chagor – Higher Education, Science and Technology
Awur Deng Achuil – General Education and Instruction
Elizabeth Acuei Yor – Health
Babgasi Joseph Bakasoro – Public Service and Human Resource Development
James Hoth Mai – Labour
Peter Mercallo Nasir – Energy and Dams
Madut Biar Yol – Transport
Simon Mijok Majak – Roads and Bridges
Ayaa Benjamin Warille – Gender, Child and Social Welfare
Peter Mayen – Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management
Nadia Arop Dudi– Culture, Museums and National Heritage
Albion Bol Dhieu – Youth and Sports
Deputy Ministers
Deng Deng Akon – Cabinet
Deng Dau Deng – Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
Malek Ruben Riak – Defense
Mabior Garang Mabior – Interior
Joseph Malek Arop – Justice and Constitutional Affairs
Agok Makur Kur – Finance and Planning
Lily Albino Akol – Agriculture and Food Security
Martin Tako Moi – General Education and Instruction
Khalid Boutrous – Public Service and Human Resource Management
Baba Medan – Information, Communication and Technology.