South Sudan President Salva Kiir names full Cabinet

By AFP

President Salva Kiir unveiled a new cabinet Thursday, appointing key ministers to the latest power-sharing government formed with rival-turned-deputy Riek Machar in a bid to bring peace to South Sudan.

A presidential decree naming the 34 ministers and 10 deputies was read out on state television. The announcement followed weeks of negotiations between Kiir and Machar over the make-up of the unity government they announced on February 22 in Juba.

Kiir and Machar, old foes whose fall out in 2013 sparked civil war, reunited in government after intense international pressure to settle their differences and deliver a lasting peace to their young, conflict-torn country.

Among the notable appointees was Machar’s wife Angelina Teny, who was named defence minister. She is also the first woman to hold the powerful position.

The cabinet will be sworn in at a later time.

Kiir and Machar had taken nearly three weeks to agree on key appointments in their coalition, the latest forged between the long-time rivals who have a history of struggling to share power.

It is the third time they have governed together with Kiir as president and Machar as deputy since the country's hard-fought independence from Sudan in 2011.

Their last two political alliances collapsed into bloodshed, prolonging a conflict that left 380,000 of their countrymen dead, millions displaced and an economy in ruins.

This latest accord followed a fresh peace deal and ceasefire in September 2018, that paused the worst of the fighting and began the slow steps toward a political settlement.

But it took another 18 months for the pair to agree on the terms of peace, and come together in government.

Other important appointments, including the crucial posts of governors to South Sudan's states, are yet to be announced.

Here is the full list:

Martin Elia Lomuro – Cabinet Affairs

Ambassador Beatrice Kamisa Wani – Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Angelina Teny – Defense and Veteran Affairs

Paul Mayom Akec – Interior

Stephen Par Kuol – Peace Building

Justice Ruben Madol Aroi- Justice and Constitutional Affairs

Obote Mamur Mete – National Security

Jemma Nunu Kumba – Parliamentary Affairs

Michael Makuei Lueth – Information and Broadcasting

Lasuba L. Wango – Federal Affairs

John Luke Jok – East African Affairs

Salvatore Mabiordiit – Finance and Economic Planning

Puok Kang Chol– Petroleum

Henry Dilang Odwar – Mining

Josephine Joseph Lagu – Agriculture and Food Security

Onyoti Adigo Nyikec – Livestock and Fisheries

Kuol Athian Mawien – Trade and Industry

Josephine Napwon Cosmas – Environment and Forestry

Manoah Peter Gatkuoth – Water Resources and Irrigation

Michael Chanjiek Geay – Land, Housing and Urban Development

Rizik Zakaria Hassan – Wild Life Conservation and Tourism

Dhieu Mathok Diing – Investment

Deny Jock Chagor – Higher Education, Science and Technology

Awur Deng Achuil – General Education and Instruction

Elizabeth Acuei Yor – Health

Babgasi Joseph Bakasoro – Public Service and Human Resource Development

James Hoth Mai – Labour

Peter Mercallo Nasir – Energy and Dams

Madut Biar Yol – Transport

Simon Mijok Majak – Roads and Bridges

Ayaa Benjamin Warille – Gender, Child and Social Welfare

Peter Mayen – Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management

Nadia Arop Dudi– Culture, Museums and National Heritage

Albion Bol Dhieu – Youth and Sports

Deputy Ministers

Deng Deng Akon – Cabinet

Deng Dau Deng – Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Malek Ruben Riak – Defense

Mabior Garang Mabior – Interior

Joseph Malek Arop – Justice and Constitutional Affairs

Agok Makur Kur – Finance and Planning

Lily Albino Akol – Agriculture and Food Security

Martin Tako Moi – General Education and Instruction

Khalid Boutrous – Public Service and Human Resource Management