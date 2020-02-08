UN boss backs greater AU role in solving Libya crisis

By AFP

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday said he supported the African Union (AU) taking a greater role in mediating the Libya crisis, acknowledging the bloc's frustration at being sidelined so far.

The AU leadership has complained at being overlooked in peace-making efforts related to Libya, which have been led primarily by the UN and heavily involved European nations.

"I fully understand that frustration," Guterres said at a news conference in Addis Ababa ahead of the annual AU summit on Sunday and Monday.

"Africa has been put aside in relation to Libya.... We believe it is absolutely essential to associate the AU in searching (for) a solution to the Libyan conflict".

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who takes over as AU chair on Monday, has said Libya would be a key focus of his tenure as the pan-African bloc seeks a more prominent role in solving conflicts on the continent.