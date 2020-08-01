US counts 1,442 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

By AFP

It was the fourth day in a row with more than 1,200 deaths, according to the Baltimore-based college.

The US has now tallied a total of 153,268 deaths from COVID-19, making it the hardest-hit country in the world.

With another 69,000 cases recorded on Friday, the US has seen a total of more than 4.5 million infections since the beginning of the pandemic, with at least 1.4 million of them having recovered.