Under-fire Trump replaces campaign manager

Thursday July 16 2020

Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale. President Donald Trump announced that he is replacing him as his campaign manager with longtime political aide Bill Stepien. PHOTO | AFP 

In Summary

By AFP

US President Donald Trump axed his campaign manager Wednesday in an attempt to shake up his faltering re-election bid, with polls showing his popularity tanking four months ahead of November's vote.

"I am pleased to announce that Bill Stepien has been promoted to the role of Trump Campaign Manager," the president wrote on Twitter, promoting his former deputy campaign manager.

Trump said demoted Brad Parscale would return to his former duties leading the campaign's "tremendous digital and data strategies."

