Zambian Parliament forced to adjourn after Covid-19 kills MP

By MICHAEL CHAWE

Zambia’s Parliament has been forced to adjourn after a legislator, Mr Rogers Mwewa, recently died from coronavirus.

The legislator from the North of the country recently fell ill and had tested positive for Covid-19. He died and was buried yesterday (Tuesday).

The country’s Vice President, Inonge Wina, said the escalating cases of Covid-19 had necessitated adjournment of the House.

Ms Wina bemoaned increasing cases of the virus despite the implementation of measures to combat its spread.

The Vice President and Speaker of the National Assembly, Patrick Matibini, will on Wednesday lead other MPs in a mass testing exercise at Parliament Building clinic in Lusaka.

Zambia’s health minister Chitalu Chilufya said the virus had spread exponentially the last few days.

The pandemic has spread to 44 districts in the country, he told Parliament.

Zambia’s Clerk of the National Assembly, Cecilia Mbewe, announced in a statement that as of July 15, the 19 cases recorded included three MPs, 10 National Assembly staff and six non-staff.