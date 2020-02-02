The global spread of the coronavirus: Where is it now?

By AFP

A virus similar to the SARS pathogen has killed more than 300 people in China and spread around the world since emerging in a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

On Sunday, China's National Health Commission said more than 14,000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus.

Outside mainland China, there have been more than 100 infections reported in more than 20 countries. The Philippines on Sunday reported the first death from the virus outside mainland China.

The World Health Organization has declared an international emergency over the outbreak.

Here are the places that have confirmed cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus:

CHINA

As of Sunday, 14,380 people have been infected across China, the majority in and around Wuhan.

Most of the 304 who have died were in that region, but officials have confirmed multiple deaths elsewhere, including in the capital Beijing.

ASIA-PACIFIC REGION

Australia

Twelve patients have been confirmed in Australia. Most of them arrived in the country from Wuhan or Hubei province.

Cambodia

Cambodia's health ministry has so far reported one case, a 60-year-old man who arrived from Wuhan.

Hong Kong

In Hong Kong, 14 people are known to have the disease.

India

India's health ministry on Sunday confirmed the country's second case, which like the first, is in the southern state of Kerala. The ministry said the new case is being treated in isolation at a hospital.

Japan

Japan's health ministry reported three new cases on Saturday, bringing the number of infections in the country to 20, including two cases of human-to-human transmission.

The new cases were three people who returned from Wuhan on government-chartered flights.

Macau

Macau, a gambling hub popular with Chinese mainland tourists, has confirmed eight cases.

Malaysia

Malaysia has confirmed eight cases, all Chinese nationals.

Nepal

Nepal has reported one case so far: a man who arrived from Wuhan.

The Philippines

The Philippines on Sunday reported the first death from the virus outside mainland China. Authorities said the 44-year-old Chinese man had arrived in the Philippines from Wuhan.

The first case detected in the Philippines was a 38-year-old woman who had arrived with that man from Wuhan. She is recovering in hospital.

Singapore

Singapore Saturday announced two new infections, bringing the city-state's total to 18.

South Korea

South Korea has so far confirmed 15 cases.

The three latest cases were reported on Sunday. They include a South Korean man in his 20s who returned from Wuhan on a chartered plane on Friday, a 40-year-old Chinese woman whose husband was diagnosed with the virus on Saturday, and a 43-year-old South Korean man who returned from Wuhan on January 20.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has confirmed one infection -- a 43-year-old Chinese tourist from Hubei province.

Taiwan

Taiwan has uncovered 10 cases so far, including two female Chinese nationals in their 70s who arrived in the country as part of a tour group.

Thailand

Thailand has announced 19 confirmed infections.

Vietnam

Vietnam reported one more case on Saturday, taking the total in the country to six. State media said the latest case is a 25-year-old hotel receptionist in central Khanh Hoa province.

NORTH AMERICA

Canada

Canada has confirmed four cases.

United States

The United States has confirmed eight cases: three in California, two in Illinois, one in Arizona, one in Massachusetts and one in Washington state.

EUROPE

Britain

British health officials on Friday announced that two people had tested positive for the virus, the country's first confirmed cases.

Finland

A tourist from Wuhan tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and was being treated in isolation in hospital, officials said.

France

There are six known cases in France, the first European country to be affected.

Germany

Germany now has seven confirmed cases.

Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the first two cases in his country on Thursday -- two Chinese tourists who recently arrived in Italy.

Russia

Russia said Friday that two Chinese citizens had tested positive in the country's first cases.

Sweden

Sweden on Friday announced its first case, a woman whose nationality has not been revealed.

Spain

Spain reported its first case late on Friday in a man on the island of La Gomera in the Canaries. He was one of five people isolated after coming into contact with a German man with the illness.

MIDDLE EAST

United Arab Emirates