The Andrew Mwenda brand is almost irreparably damaged

By Musaazi Namiti

On February 5, 2017, journalist and publisher/businessman Andrew Mwenda messaged me on Messenger to say he had been reading a “thread of arguments” about his Facebook posts criticising former presidential candidate Kizza Besigye, and he was impressed by my comments.

That was almost a year after President Museveni, whom Mr Mwenda supports and works for as an advisor/consultant, had won re-election. Dr Besigye, who was Mr Museveni’s main challenger, insisted and still insists, without providing incontrovertible evidence, that he won the election, and Mr Museveni stole it.

Mr Mwenda had launched a blistering attack on Dr Besigye, which not only shocked but also angered Dr Besigye’s supporters. It was unprecedented and seemed almost sacrilegious. Popular Opposition politicians in Uganda are uncriticisable.

Since I do not support any politician and I have never voted (and will probably never vote), I found Mr Mwenda’s criticism of Dr Besigye fair and justifiable, as did some in the Opposition. (In January 2017, for example, DP president Nobert Mao, writing for this newspaper, had this to say: “Mwenda’s criticisms are valid.”)

So when Dr Besigye’s supporters started hitting back and made Mr Mwenda the target of cyber-bullying, I wanted to meet him and ask questions about many allegations levelled against him, the main one being a paid regime propagandist who will stop at nothing to make Mr Museveni’s rotting and stinking administration look nice.

Mr Mwenda (who is not a friend) and I had agreed to meet over coffee, but the meeting never happened due to unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances.

Advertisement

However, in one of the messages he sent me, he wrote: “I am aware they will conjure up reasons why I am doing this... that I have a hidden agenda, that I am hired by someone, etc. But I have stated my motive clearly. I am not seeking to enter politics.”

But, as many informed readers who keep track of news and current affairs know, Mr Mwenda, who insists he is still a journalist, announced last week that he was going to challenge Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, aka Bobi Wine, for the leadership of the National Unity Platform (NUP) and even picked up forms to set the process in motion.

Some on social media platforms thought and still think Mwenda’s move was/is a PR stunt.

Others simply excoriated him. A journalist and editor working for NBS wrote on his Facebook page: “Over the last 20 years, Andrew Mwenda has morphed from a fine journalist to a pseudo analyst then to a paid lobbyist/businessman and finally to a political comedian.”

It is difficult to find people, especially on social media, saying nice things about Mr Mwenda.

Fellow journalists criticise him as much as Ugandans who know next to nothing about journalism and are mere consumers of news.

When he still commanded respect as an independent journalist, he seemed to take independence seriously—to the extent that he called the magazine he founded in 2007 The Independent.

And in one of the essays he submitted as part of his application for a journalism fellowship at Stanford University, he alluded to the numerous court trials he was facing (over his work) and wrote: “This experience has reinforced my passion to be an independent journalist because without independence I would not realise my true potential.”

Yet it is hard to see independence in Mr Mwenda’s journalism.

To be fair, he remains one of the few Ugandans who understand the importance of facts and evidence in intellectual debates. He is able to put emotion aside and reflect deeply and soberly on facts.