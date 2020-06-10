Bank of Uganda, we need more guidance

By Arnold Segawa

In a parliamentary inquiry in the 1930s, the Bank of England Deputy Governor, Sir Stephen Harvey, told the parliament that they need to “leave our actions to explain our policy,” going further to say “it is a dangerous thing to start to give reasons.” At the time, central banking was summed up by sheer ambiguity in not only the policy rates, but also the methodology used to arrive at the policy rate in question.

Over the decades, however, a lot has changed, most notably, the emergence of inflation targeting, which relies on accountability, and clear communication. But why would a central bank need to communicate their policy rates in the first place? A question best addressed with a stroll through time for an inquisition to what could go wrong when a central bank ‘vaguely communicates’.

In 2013, the Chairperson of the US Federal Reserve Bank (Fed), Ben Bernanke, in his speech insinuated that the Fed was pondering slowing asset purchases if economic conditions improved sufficiently. In what was rather unexpected, the public interpreted the message as a winding up of quantitative easing and this triggered a surge in US Treasury yields. This came to be known as the “Taper Tantrum.”

But what has this got to do with Bank of Uganda and our crisis? Well, in times of crises, the best way to calm the heated engine, is by the central bank talking to the public. Telling us how it is all going to be okay.

This tact emerged at the end of the 2008 global financial crisis as policy rates approached the effective lower bound (ELB- the point beyond which any further monetary policy in the same direction is counterproductive). In this communication, central bankers uncovered a new tool- forward guidance.

In practice, central banks use different types of forward guidance depending on whether the forward guidance is horizon ie the period over which policy rates are expected to remain at current levels. Logic edicts that Bank of Uganda is fast approaching the ELB and to this end, cutting the Central Bank Rate is bluntly advancing nuclear warfare with a Swiss knife.

Now would be the time to embark on aggressive asset purchases, but more pressingly, talking to the public.

Reading through Bank of Uganda’s MPC press release on June 8, there was nothing to reassure both the ‘attentive and inattentive public’.

Now would be the time to share insight on methodology vis-a-avis inflation expectations as this would reassure asset managers, who will be looking for fixed income securities to binge on once Covid-19 dust settles. In simple English: Show me why I need to hold BoU assets in my portfolio. Period.

One line captured my attention only to be left hanging. “The output gap will thus remain negative over the entire forecast horizon and will close only gradually”. See without a detail breakdown of the methodology, and transmission mechanism, this is as improvident as cursing a deaf monk.

Because domestic inflation is heavily contingent on expected future inflation, the expected future output gap and the expected future real exchange rate (Svensson, 1999; 2010), now is the time to shed light on the interaction between the economy’s output gap and inflation notwithstanding, the relationship with FX pressure and the business cycle.

Having dissected Bank of Zambia, Bank of Ghana and the South Africa Reserve Bank’s monetary policy communications spanning more than five years, I can’t help but wonder if we are practicing inflation targeting or inflation targeting ‘lite’.

Mr Segawa is a quintessential monetarist.