By Musaazi Namiti

Millions of people who have watched that video of a White policeman in Minnesota murdering an unarmed Black man (on camera) have been saddened and appalled. Many are understandably saying that enough is enough and that the United States needs to do everything in its power stop racism against its Black people.

Derek Chauvin, the White policeman who knelt on George Floyd’s neck and ignored all his pleas (and those of onlookers) to let him breathe, eventually causing his death, will face murder charges. An official post-mortem of Floyd’s death concluded that he was murdered.

The 46-year-old had been arrested by four police officers—they have all been charged with aiding and abetting murder—for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill.

It is early days, and it is not clear whether the officers will be found guilty. But even if they all got convicted and served, say, 50 years each in jail, can that end racism against Black people in the US? Will the deadly riots that we have witnessed across US cities change things for the better for African Americans?

My own view is that racism against Black people in the US and other parts of the world is driven mainly by the fact that Blacks are the world’s poorest people, the race that contributes the least to medical, scientific, technological advancement and global trade—the foremost underclass.

And I am not saying this because I have a deep loathing for my race. It is because I am a realist—a person who accepts and deals with a situation as it really is and does not try to pretend that it is different.

Anyone who observes and studies human relations carefully and objectively will tell you that humans do not respect fellow humans and treat them fairly mainly because they are humans.

Humans, for the most part, respect fellow humans and treat them fairly when they know that they matter, are powerful and are a force to reckon with. We have seen memes on social media, saying: “I was raised to treat the janitor with the same respect as the CEO.” They mean nothing. They are shared because they read nice. People do not do what the memes say.

We can look at the dictionary definition of racism to try to understand this better. Racism is defined as “the unfair treatment of people who belong to a different race; violent behaviour towards them”.

But races that have overcome poverty and underdevelopment, races that have led the way in finding solutions to problems afflicting humanity, do not normally face as much racism as races reeling from poverty and underdevelopment. It is rare to find a Japanese complaining about racism, for instance, in Switzerland or Russia.

In 2012, Britain’s central bank, the Bank of England, hired a Canadian named Mark Carney as its governor. (He left the job in January 2020.) Canadians are White, but they are not Europeans.

The Bank of England hired Carney not only because he was qualified for the job but also because he is from a country Britain respects. If Carney were a Black man, he would never get the job even if he ticked all the boxes for the essential requirements.

In my opinion, Black people would not be facing racism if they were the founders of companies such as Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, etc. Now they have to continue relying on laws to fight racism, but laws in many places tend to work for the powerful and rich, not the poor and underprivileged.