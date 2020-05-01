What did Daily Monitor miss on Museveni salary donation?

By Odoobo C. Bichachi

This week, I have devoted this column to responding to the issues directly raised by readers with regard to our stories or our journalism.

@ShawnMubiru: “I swear some of our journalists are too simplistic! It is lack of research that gives rise to such news. The President has access to over a trillion shillings in budgeted money for his office and associated operations then you write such a story! Shame! (See: “Museveni donates half of his monthly salary to Covid-19 fight”, Daily Monitor April 29, 2020).

Public Editor: The President made this declaration in his live television address to the nation on Wednesday. Daily Monitor was therefore right to report the story and quote him verbatim. However, like I mentioned in these pages last week, journalists should not simply act as a megaphone amplifying statements of newsmakers. It should give readers context, background and meaning.

In this case, the article should have confirmed the President’s current salary and also indicated the other emoluments that come with the office. This would have given readers perspective of what the President’s sacrifice means in real terms.

The story by way of background gave some information on what leaders in other countries have foregone to help fund against Covid-19. This was good but perhaps did not deserve the so much space it was given considering that there were no absolute figures.

Instead, it would have been more useful to break down the President’s monthly contribution of Shs1.4 million ($365) into some of the known costs like a testing kit that reportedly costs $65 per person. It would have found that the President’s monthly donation can meet the cost of testing about six people for the coronavirus, etc

We should recognise that the President’s address ended at 11pm and the online editor had to make a judgment call on what to publish first and fast! It is never an easy decision as in many cases you are damned if you do, and damned if you don’t! However, according to the NMG “digital first” strategy guidelines, a story should be broken online with the available information and updated later. This is what the editor did. However 12 hours later, no new information had been added to the story to bring perspective and context.

Obonyo Frank: Thank you for the elaborate article about the media profession in Uganda (see: “If Uganda media is not a watchdog, what dog is it?” Daily Monitor, April 17, 2020). First of all, this is not unique to Uganda alone but sub-Saharan Africa journalism. The media now seems to rely on “spin doctors” aka spokesmen and social media. Gone are the days when reporters would verify facts, walk to the source for an interview. It is now sloppy, desk journalism. Second, reporters do not ask the “why?” questions. In Nakalema’s case, they should have dug deeper which wasn’t done.

Public Editor: While your assertion that the quality of news reporting has dropped holds a lot of water, we should also recognise that there are a number of journalists on the continent (and in Uganda) that are giving it their all in very difficult circumstances. Those few represent the future of our journalism, or what is left of it. On the arrest of Office of the Prime Minster (OPM) officials by Lt Col Edith Nakalema, you are absolutely right; the media failed the test; it should do better.

Obonyo Frank: I have read another piece about “megaphone journalism” and it is has hit the nail on the head (see: “Be wary of ‘megaphone journalism’ in the name of ‘balanced’ reporting”, April 24, 2020). Today’s journalist in addition to being a megaphone is also lazy. Most of them can’t even walk to a source to interview and double check. The media is now a conveyor belt. The story about flagging off Covid-19 cars is PR [public relations] stuff.

They didn’t ask some obvious questions like who will maintain the cars, challenges faced by fleet departments at district level, who will drive the cars, which districts are benefitting first, etc?

Public Editor: Again, you are right about the omissions you raise above. Journalists need to quickly understand that today’s readers are discerning and can pick holes in stories we publish. If they find too many holes every day, then we do not deserve their money and time. Let’s get our act together!

Anselm Ssebuguzi: I am writing to inquire if any payment, recognition or award is due to me once my article is selected as “letter of the day” in Daily Monitor.

Public Editor: Thanks for your inquiry. No payments are made for letters or commentaries and opinions. Only news stories and solicited or assigned features articles are paid for when published. Assigned photographs are paid for as well once published.