Where is Fr Lokodo when ethics and integrity are under attack?

By Harold Acemah

Uganda never ceases to amaze, amuse and offend in almost equal measure. When you think things cannot possibly get worse, something obnoxious and repugnant pops up from nowhere. Most Ugandans are fed up and have switched off in protest or become immune to many absurd and outrageous happenings in our beloved country.

How else can one explain the fact that before the dust has even settled down on a scandal involving Shs20 million Ugandan MPs illegally and shamelessly gave themselves, allegedly to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, a bigger scandal has been exposed by the media! More than 300 MPs of the NRM party are accused of receiving Shs40 million each.

According to a front page story published in Sunday Monitor of May 17 titled, “MPs in fresh double-your-money bonanza,” MPs who betrayed Uganda in 2017 by supporting removal of the presidential age limit from the Constitution have been paid Shs40 million by Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa. The dubious deal was confirmed anonymously by some MPs after picking the cash bonanza. The Chief Whip has denied the story, but it’s an open secret in Kampala. It’s disgusting, outrageous and unacceptable!

Where is the usually indefatigable minister of Ethics and Integrity, Fr Simon Lokodo, when the services of his docket are urgently needed by wananchi and taxpayers of Uganda whose hard-earned resources are being stolen in broad daylight by what John the Baptist would have called “a brood of vipers”?

John castigated crowds who came for baptism at River Jordan: “You brood of vipers! Who warned you to flee from the coming wrath? Produce fruit in keeping with repentance.

And do not begin to say to yourselves, we have Abraham as our father. For I tell you that out of these stones God can raise up children for Abraham. The axe is already at the root of the trees and every tree that does not produce good fruit will be cut down and thrown into the fire.” John 3 v 7-9 (NIV)

With general elections due in 2021, our votes are the equivalent of the John’s axe. I urge Ugandans to turn out in droves on election day and vote out unpatriotic MPs and others who have been exploiting, looting and plundering taxpayers’ hard-earned resources with impunity.

Why is Fr Lokodo locked down or hiding from wananchi who are looking for him to hold honourable MPs accountable?

Ethics and integrity are virtues which appear to be under attack by both Legislative and Executive branches of government and the person who should save the situation is conspicuously absent and missing in action. Has Fr Lokodo abdicated or resigned or gone back to his roots to replenish and charge his batteries?

The mission of the directorate of Ethics and Integrity is to ensure “a well governed, secure and prosperous society that cherishes moral values and principles.” The mandate of the directorate, which falls under Office of the President, is to rebuild ethics and integrity and coordinate national efforts in the struggle against corruption and consequences of moral decadence.

What is happening in Parliament and other corridors of power should certainly be of interest and concern to Fr Lokodo and his senior officers.