On three Kasese girls who made my week worth it

By Asuman Bisiika

On Monday, June 29, I received a call from Ms Mable Kabatalya, a Ugandan-born resident of the United States. She told me she had read a disturbing story in the Daily Monitor.

The story: Mr Joseph Mukasa’s wife died in childbirth birth at Acute Medical Centre in Kayunga. The child survived. The death was blamed on the alleged negligence of Dr Herbert Wabigogobi, the proprietor of the Acute Medical Centre.

But in a typical Ugandan way, matters were hushed up and Dr Wabigogobi offered to support the orphan.

When the support was not forthcoming, Mr Mukasa dumped his motherless child at Acute Medical Centre in protest against Dr Wabigogobi’s failure to provide the help he had promised. Daily Monitor’s Fred Muzaale, captured and reported the incident.

“Uncle Asuman, I want to help that child. Can you help and coordinate the little help I would send to the child?”Mable asked. That is why I went to Buyobe, possibly ‘the most villagest of all villages’ in Kayunga District. I delivered what Mable said was ‘the little I can afford…’

We grew up in Muhokya. Mable is the granddaughter of Ezra Ntaro (Korutaro), Muhokya’s richest Musongora native in the 1970s. Her father, the late Robert Karamagi (popularly known as Independence or Pendensi) and my brother Adam Asuman were in P5 at Muhokya Primary School while I was in P1.

Before the Kayunga child story, Mable had asked me to assess the odds for her to contest for the District Woman Representative for Kasese. I encouraged her. So, when she said she wanted to help the Kayunga orphan, I protested. I advised her to channel the assistance to any orphan case in Kasese.

Her response surprised me: Uncle Asuman, if politics is going to limit my understanding of humanity to Kasese, then I would not make a good politician. This statement unbalanced me (I still feel guilty). Kumbe, Ms Mable Kabatalya is already taking care of two orphans: one in Kasese and another in Kampala. The Kayunga orphan would be the third.

To clear my sense of guilt, I decided to personally go to Kayunga and see the child. I honour you Mable. If it were up to me, I would give you the NRM ticket for Kasese Woman Representative.

******

On Tuesday, July 14, Ms Winnie Kiiza declared that she would not seek re-election for her seat as the Kasese District Woman Member of Parliament. In a country where leaders are more disposed to clinging to political positions, Ms Kiiza’s declaration brought fresh air in national politics. It was not surprising that she was feted as a decent politician.

A week earlier, on Tuesday, July 7 (at 12.45pm), Ms Kiiza called me and we had a two-hour long phone conversation. What we talked should be kept between us because ‘advice tendered in privacy, should remain private’.

*******

In 1970s, we used to do provincial exams in primary school. One of the common questions was to name the governor of Western Province. In 1972 or thereabouts, our Governor was Col Joseph Ozo (later to be replaced by Charles Owor).

Now, let me ask: Who is the chairperson of the National Physical Planning Board? Answer: Ms Amanda Ngabirano. Another question: What is her home district? Answer: Kasese. Ms Ngabirano was sworn in as the chairperson of National Physical Planning Board this week by the Ag. Chief Justice. In her mad quest for organised urban mobility, Ms Amanda is very popular on social media.

Mable Kabatalya, Winnie Kiiza and Amanda Ngabirano, flower up girls and let the Kasese Flag flap up. And now, I call on all Ugandans to join me and honour three exceptional Kasese Girls.