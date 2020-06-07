How People Power can improve

By Philip Matogo

The political storm which swept over the country a few years ago was like something out of a doomsday weather report.

With People Power at its vortex, the Opposition, in the red corner, apparently left the government on the ropes.

It seemed like daylight had been snuck past the rooster towards a new dawn. But then, People Power’s momentum slowed.

Partly because it was driven by passion instead of purpose. And it is easier for governments to contain anger and frustration than hope. For uncontrolled emotions lead to blind rage, which makes it impossible to chart the road ahead.

So such movements are bound to get lost in the labyrinthine deployments of laws every government uses to channel the surge of dissent to a streamlet.

Hope, on the other hand, is the foresight that comes with belief.

It is such belief which separates a Prague Spring from an Arab Spring, the former leading to failure while the latter causing regime change.

In this context, People Power must create an agenda guided by clear-eyed determination as opposed to teary-eyed demands for justice.

For one, People Power shouldn’t expect any favours from a government which will give it none. In the midst of political war, they should know that just because it’s spelt ‘warfare’ doesn’t make war fair.

Government will pull out all the stops to stop them.

Some of the methods it will employ will lead to baton-charges from State functionaries along with the indirect violence we see in curtailing free association.

To overcome this, People Power must become a distinctly contemporary force. By cultivating autonomy between past and present, to sprout new ideas which don’t wilt on the vine of old hatreds.

You see, in a peculiar twist, those who remember the past too well are condemned to repeat it.

That’s why the NRM’s condemnation of the leaders of the past gave it a pronounced self-righteousness blinding it to the log in its own eye.

People Power finds itself in a situation writer Scott Fitzgerald had written about when speaking of his contemporaries who grew up “to find all gods dead, all wars fought, all faiths in man shaken.”

The impersonal world of the internet has left the young adrift. They are left with few things on which they can rely in terms of courage, reason and patriotism.

Notions which are more apparent than real to them.

Again, they don’t have “the wisdom of a man who senses death within him and gambles that he can cure it by risking his life” which jolted Museveni and his ilk into the bush.

Instead, they exhibit an addiction to the tide of the moment. What’s trending saps their energies into a life of brief encounters. This leads to shortened attention spans.

However, this can be changed if they are brave enough to dream the dream of a Uganda created in the image of an unconscious pursuit of excellence.

This means looking beyond the words of Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, when he said, “Given the widespread public desperation in Uganda, all many people want is a person who shows the potential of removing Museveni. All else is secondary.”

Instead, they must focus on a life beyond President Museveni. Because that life is coming, whether we seek it or not.

Most Ugandans were born around 1990. So the nation’s centre of gravity is shifting in favour of young people characterised by the “out with the old, in with the new” ideology against Museveni that Museveni had against Obote.

Our only hope is that such ideology is not new wine into old wine skins.