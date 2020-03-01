Remembering the day Uganda achieved self-government

By Harold Acemah

In liturgical calendar, today is the first Sunday in the season of Lent. Fifty eight years ago on this day, Uganda achieved self-government, which in my Lugbara language is called “Ocema Ceni.”

On March 1, 1962, Benedicto Kiwanuka was sworn in as prime minister of Uganda, together with a Cabinet of 13 ministers which replaced the British colonial Governor’s Council of Ministers. In substance, little actually changed, but symbolically it was a giant leap forward for the struggle of the people of Uganda for self-determination.

On October 9, 1962, Uganda achieved independence, or uhuru in Kiswahili, or driwala in Lugbara. As a result of general elections held on April 25, 1962, which was won by an alliance formed by Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) and Kabaka Yekka, a new prime minister, Mr Apolo Milton Obote, took oath of office at a colourful ceremony held at Kololo Independence Grounds, witnessed by thousands of jubilant people, including the Duke of Kent who represented Queen Elizabeth II.

There has been a tendency for Ugandans, especially UPC members, to claim that Obote, the first president of UPC, was also the first prime minister of Uganda. Let me set the record straight, Benedicto Kiwanuka is the first prime minister of Uganda, much as he occupied that position for a very short duration of time.

Unlike Uganda and Kenya, it took Ghana five years to achieve independence on March 6, 1957, after attaining self-government in 1952, with Kwame Nkrumah as prime minister.

I am advised that this was the model the British had originally planned to use to decolonise their former colonies, but in 1960 the United Nations General Assembly put pressure on Britain, France, Portugal and other colonial countries to expedite the process of granting independence to colonial countries and peoples.

I was in Senior Two at Sir Samuel Baker School, Gulu, on that historic day when Uganda achieved self-government, a day which has regrettably been treated like a footnote by Uganda government, especially by the corrupt, morally decadent and self-condemned ruling clique. Unlike Kenya, whose self-government day, June 1, 1963, is remembered annually as a public holiday known as Madaraka Day, here in Uganda the NRM regime prefers to open old wounds by reminding peaceful and peace-loving citizens of a bloody, fratricidal and unnecessary civil war annually, on January 26.

The struggle for self-government started during the 1940s, but concrete and decisive actions were taken to advance the cause in the 1950s and 1960s by Uganda National Congress (UNC), Democratic Party (DP) and UPC which were formed in 1952, 1954 and 1960 respectively.

Credit must be given to the visionary leaders and members of the above political parties who waged a courageous, patriotic, relentless and selfless struggle for self-determination which culminated in the attainment of self-government on March 1, 1962.

Significance of self-government

First, the just and gallant struggle for self-government, human dignity and ultimately independence of Uganda was not a one-man or one-party or one-tribe struggle. It was a collective struggle of Ugandans from all walks of life, from all parts of our country and from many political and social organisations.

Unlike some arrogant and self-centred contemporary politicians who behave as if Ugandans owe them a living, the vanguard of Uganda’s struggle for liberation from the yoke of colonialism, such as Ignatius Musaazi, Benedicto Kiwanuka, Milton Obote and Gaspero Oda considered themselves servants of the people of Uganda, not masters and warlords of the wananchi.

Second, Uganda’s struggle for self-government received valuable support from friends and well-wishers abroad, such as Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana, Julius Nyerere of Tanzania, the Fabian Society, Labour Party of Britain, Church organisations and Sir Andrew Cohen who was a progressive, enlightened and reformist Governor of Uganda, to mention but a few. We owe all of them gratitude.

Third, in my opinion Ugandans must urgently revive the spirit which guided and motivated the struggle for self-government and independence, in particular, commitment by political leaders to serve the people of Uganda and put the common interests of Ugandans over and above personal, regional and partisan interests.

Fourth, I believe it’s important for Uganda to remember our struggle for self-government, like Kenya and many serious African countries, so that Ugandans, especially our young men and women, do not forget the pertinent and salient lessons of our history.