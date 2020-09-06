If you can’t afford the Covid-19 test, go and eat some chicken

By Angella Nampewo

Recently, the Ministry of Health issued a communication with the words ‘cost recovery’ prominently in the title. The gist of the message was that owing to the increasing cost of testing the ever climbing numbers of employees, travellers and suspected Covid-19 cases, among others, the ministry was fast reaching the end of its rope and would soon require certain categories of people to pay for their own Covid-19 tests.

This alone was a worrying thing but not as concerning as the price tag that accompanied the proposed cost recovery. In dollars, the price seemed even a little tame, just $65. When converted to Shillings, the cost of the Covid-19 test had many people questioning in the WhatsApp groups if someone was not impersonating the Health minister.

“Two hundred and forty thousand what!” we exclaimed. Impossible, we thought. Since no one denied it, the bitter pill started to dissolve and sink in slowly. If you were not a health worker, contact of a case or part of any exempted groups, you better steer clear of coronavirus. The unintended message seemed to be; catch the virus at your own risk and pay through the nose.

While we were still reeling from the shock of the looming Covid-19 bill, along came a group of people who seemed to have the solution to our long held fears. They were telling us how to avoid catching Covid-19—music to the ears of anyone who cannot afford the Shs240,000 Covid-19 test. The group of nutritionists appeared on NTV with a message that nutrition was the key to boosting immunity and preventing the grave effects of Covid-19.

Even in ordinary times, it was an instruction and a useful reminder on proper diet in the ideal situation. Except that we are not living in ideal times. Many incomes have been negatively impacted by Covid-19 and often during the lockdown, for many families it was either the government-distributed posho and beans or you go without.

Though the nutritionists meant well and only told us things as they are supposed to be, the reality is that the chicken we need to eat in order to beat coronavirus is beyond the means of many for whom even beans were a godsend. Unable to find the food we need to eat in order to beat the virus, we find ourselves back where we started: at the risk of being betrayed by our malnourished bodies and inviting upon ourselves the dreaded and now expensive coronavirus.

With every new day, it seems the coronavirus finds a new way to expose our previously hidden weaknesses. Just when we thought washing our hands, wearing our masks and social distancing would cover us for a while, it turns out that Covid-19 is here to stay for a long time and we had better start considering those solutions which seemed like a long shot back then.

The nutritionists’ plea sounded logical. To outsmart the virus and equip our bodies to fight Covid-19, we need to drink some milk, eat chicken, fish, pumpkin and greens, among others. The only trouble is that in order to provide this type of feeding to all who need it, we may need the intervention of Jesus Christ himself to multiply the loaves and make the fish go round to feed the millions.

In the absence of a vaccine and in light of the high bill for Covid-19 testing, it looks like the only avenue at the moment is to get down on our knees and pray for something akin to a miracle.