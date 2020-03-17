Every business should add value to society

By Raymond Mugisha

Businesses exist mainly to serve as sources of value to the owners, stakeholders and the public at large. For the business itself, value consists of the tangible and intangible elements that constitute its worth.

The tangibles include things such as monies, physical assets and other touchable items. Intangibles, on the other hand, are in form of reputation and brand, good will, public benefit and other important but non-touchable elements that give a business a good part of its worth.

This same value-characteristic of a business should define the reason for its existence; that it should be able to deliver impact that manifests in either tangible or intangible enrichment of those associated to it, and indeed the public at large.

That is why successful businesses are a key pillar of vibrant society, with benefits of them accruing to many beyond their owners. Without taking an academic line, this commentary looks into how any business should apply this value element.

Some businesses are into direct creation of physical valuables, and many of these may be in the industry sector.

They contribute to society through manufacture of some items that we use such as automobiles and their spares, and others convert raw materials into usable outputs. The latter include business as those that manufacture building materials which are then used to construct buildings.

Agriculture would possibly also fall in this bracket since it is the direct source of food items, and more so the business activities that transform primary agricultural products into other forms of eatables and other secondary products like medicines.

Other businesses provide the support structure that assists in sustaining others.

Insurance services providers are a good example of such companies. They help to restitute business that meet with trouble and suffer loss. Their part is to make a contribution to sustaining value.

To their list may be added various service providers engaged in repairs and maintenance of assets as well as consultants that help organizations to apply best management methodologies that ensure that businesses are ran in a safe and sustainable manner.

Yet other businesses apply themselves to the boosting of the output of others.

They help other businesses and individuals to realize greater output from their ventures. For example, fertilizer manufacturers could ensure that farmers multiply their farm output over, through enhancement of nutrients available in soils on farmlands. These are engaged in the direct expansion of value and assisting others to grow, directly.

There are also those whose occupation consists in enabling all the above to execute their businesses. To this category may belong the bankers as well as business advisors that help businesses with capital supply and capacity building to face challenges and pursue their dreams.

The above circle that consists creation of value, its sustenance and its expansion, along with the category of services and products that enable the rest of the above is basically the one on which every good business should sit. Even business disruption, in form of landmark innovations, which has become a key phenomenon of current-day trends and is part of what defines the business environment has to paste its impact on one of these elements, to be worth much.

It must either create value, or improve the manner in which this value is guaranteed and safeguarded or work as a multiplier of existing value for it to make impact and count for a good business factor.

As such, for any intending business person, it is important that one questions oneself along the above notes. One should be able to identify what they are going to create. That is the value they are going to kick into existence.

They may also, alternatively, probe themselves about what they are going to help to protect, safeguard or sustain, even if it belongs to others.

This consists in their contribution to sustaining value. As well though, they may only have to answer the question as to what they are going to help expand, multiply or grow to higher levels that have been in existence before.

Yet again, they may simply have to find out how they are going to enable any of the above to attain their objectives; thus helping value creators to create it as they have planned, assisting those that apply themselves in sustaining this value to do it right and assisting the value multipliers to ably help in facilitating expansion of output from enterprises.

All business runners should wrap their enterprises around at least one of these value elements, clearly understand their value offering and maximize it. The value elements are not distinctively cast in stone.