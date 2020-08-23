Be careful your political speech could return to bite

By Angella Nampewo

I read with amusement and a lot of head-shaking, about the events that unfolded recently involving a church in Kyotera District and a group of angry Christians who decided to return a carpet donated by a politician. The saga began after the donor made remarks which to the Christians constituted mockery.

According to news reports, the donor was mad at the congregation for allowing his opponents to malign him while standing on the carpet he had so generously given to the church. On hearing his remarks, the church members lost their collective cool.

To demonstrate their anger in the wake of this most unacceptable speech, they rolled up the carpet and returned it. Some religious leaders pleaded with the Christians to extend Christ-like forgiveness to the offender but all pleas fell on deaf ears. The irate churchgoers were having none of it.

They went further to ban “political games” at their church.

Well, churches are still officially closed under the Ministry of Health Covid-19 prevention guidelines so the politicians will have to find other venues in which to “play their games” anyway. However, as the political season rolls on, it is good to reflect on cases like that of the Kyotera congregation.

Let those who have eyes and ears learn from the errors made in Kyotera. Here is a group of people who are totally uncompromising when it comes to being taken lightly or what is referred to in common speak as kujooga. As we count down to Election Day, politicians will have to tread carefully with this new breed of no-nonsense citizens.

We have seen, on social media and elsewhere, many politicians distribute and donate a host of items, including but not limited to underwear. The Kyotera case should serve as an example and warning to all aspiring donors of cash, ambulances, school fees, you name it.

If, God forbid, the campaigning or voting does not go their way, let not the underwear donors turn around tomorrow and accuse the people of disloyalty after wearing the freebies and fraternising with the enemy.

Dear future leaders, please note that the people you aspire to lead are not as docile as you may imagine. They may need your help but they still have their pride and they will not let you make off with it, not so easily. They have become vocal and rather defiant. Therefore, as you assemble the parcels full of charity for votes, keep in mind that with one misstep, you could have the rug literally pulled out from under your feet.

On a personal note, away from incidents like that of the unhappy Kyoterans and the other struggles between political actors and the authorities, the race promises to be very interesting this time around.

For the first time in a while, I actually have contemporaries standing for political office and they are not few. The way I see it, I might be one of the first ones to get into trouble over divided loyalties. Whom do I support; the family member, the former classmate or the Facebook friend?

The time is now to pick sides or risk having one’s privileges withdrawn. We live in a small society where one’s words and actions can quickly turn the corner and return to bite.

A word of caution to the candidates though, whatever you have donated or think that the voters owe you, resist the temptation to scold the recipients of your political gifts.

The people are tired of these games and they are ready to give back as good as they get.