Will e-learning become the new normal in nation?

By Ducky Twinamasiko

The Covid-19 led to the closure of schools in Uganda. More than15 million school-going children in the country are staying home. The education practices have drastically changed with the distinctive rise of e-learning where teaching and learning process are remotely done on digital platforms.

According to research, there is an increase in online learning, which is an indicator that the common and traditional teaching and learning practices may face a shift both during and after Covid-19 pandemic.

While Uganda is registering increased number of Covid-19 patients, the government through the Ministry of Education and Sports, resolved that learners should study online using televisions, radio, and smart phones, among others. With this shift away from the classroom, Uganda is taking up online learning and other ways as a solution to sustain learning now and post-Covid-19 pandemic. Such a shift would impact the entire country’s education sector.

This is not a new trend in Uganda because there had already been high growth and push for adoption of technology in education. Such e-learning methods at higher education leadership have been realised at Makerere University that adopted a blended learning approach with a high percentage of face-to-face engagement.

The government under the Ministry of Education and Sports approved a policy that integrates ICT into the curriculum for primary and secondary schools. Government also recognises the integration of ICT in teaching and research activities, which have been developed, for example, the Makerere University e-learning Policy 2002-2004 (Makerere University, 2008).

The project has faced challenges in human aspects relating to staffing, training and acceptance (Makerere University learning project progress report, 2006). There have already been successful transitions among many universities all over the globe.

Advertisement

For instance, Zhejiang University in China got more than 5,000 courses online just two weeks into the transition using “DingTalk ZJU”. The Imperial College London started offering a course on the science of coronavirus, which is now the most enrolled class launched in 2020.

There are, however, challenges to overcome. Some students without reliable Internet access and poor or no electricity connections for the purpose of using radio and Tv to participate in digital learning are left out of the learning process. This gap is being experienced in many countries.

While government and some schools have been setting up information technology centres, access to personal computer for each individual, including those from disadvantaged backgrounds, are still wanting.

The difference between those that have and those who do not have personal computers is still very wide. This raises concern that the pandemic will widen the information technology learning and teaching technology gap.

Will online learning be a catalyst to creating a new and a more effective method of educating students? While some worry that the hasty nature of the transition to online may hinder achieving the goal, e-learning is the ‘new normal’ to many after experiencing the benefits.

The traditional system of education may lose meaning given the trends and efforts in place.

Education policy makers and ICT technocrats around the world are helping school-going children to learn during Covid-19 lockdown with this sudden shift away from classroom.

Therefore, the 21 Century, will be characterised by promotion of online learning due to Covid-19 pandemic.