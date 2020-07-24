Only 2 per cent of errors in newspaper get corrected!

By Odoobo C. Bichachi

“To err is human,” is a common adage. As journalists, and media in general, we do make mistakes every day. Some mistakes are minor and readers, news subjects or news sources simply shrug them off and move on. Other errors are, however, serious enough to upset all concerned; usually because they misrepresent or distort facts which may have adverse impact.

This is the reason most major media outlets have a corrections policy. The Nation Media Group Editorial Policy Guidelines do provide for this as cited below:

“Whenever it is recognised that an inaccurate, misleading or distorted report has been published, it should be corrected promptly. Corrections should report the correct information and not restate the error except when clarity demands. Ideally, corrections should be made in a regular format and similar position as promptly as possible after the error has been detected. Corrections do not normally require an apology and apologies should normally be made on the basis of legal advice.”

Even when newsrooms accept that they do err and the general principle that errors should be promptly corrected, in reality, very few errors ever get corrected. This leaves many readers, news sources and news subjects grumpy for years – or even forever – against the particular media house or journalist.

A 2007 study of newspaper errors and corrections by Prof Scott R Maier, then of the University of Oregon’s School of Journalism and Communication, perhaps gives a good picture of how big the problem is. I read about this research from Jack Shafer’ article titled ‘Reign of Error’ (https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2007/08/newspapers-make-lots-of-mistakes-and-publish-damn-few-corrections.html).

Apparently, Maier’s study selected 3,600 articles from 10 newspapers. The researchers then contacted a primary news source named in each of the stories and asked him/her to complete a survey about the accuracy of the article.

A news source was defined as a witness or participant with first-hand knowledge of the events described in the story. Only “hard,” objective errors alleged by the news sources were included, and the study assumed that the factual assessments of the news sources were correct.

About 69 per cent of the 3,600 news sources completed the survey, and they spotted 2,615 factual errors in 1,220 stories. That means that about half of the stories for which a survey was completed contained one or more errors. Just 23 of the flawed stories - less than 2 per cent - generated newspaper corrections.

The full findings are documented in his paper titled ‘Tip of the Iceberg: Published Corrections Represent Two Percent of Factual Errors in Newspapers.’

I am not sure how the Ugandan media fares in this regard. Perhaps the African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME) or the scholars at Uganda’s journalism schools may wish to explore this. The results would probably not be much different.

Yet it is not just about corrections being made, it is also about how they are made. Canadian journalist Craig Silverman in his blog and book, Regret the Error,’writes extensively why it is important that media makes corrections in time, and makes them clearly. He says: “Too many of them [corrections] are often really confusing or they’re written in a way where they kind of try to dance around the mistake. Just be clear about it. And that’s a better way to get that trust-enhancing value of a correction.”

*****

Correction: In my column of July 17 titled ‘Journalists need to respect privacy in cases of ill health,’ I erroneously stated that Speaker Rebecca Kadaga announced to Parliament that a member had tested positive for Covid-19. She only announced the commencement of testing for parliamentary staff and MPs. I regret the misrepresentation.

