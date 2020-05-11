Use innovative teaching strategies during lockdown

By Dr Mark Kaahwa

Old technologies such as radio and TV can be very instrumental learning strategies if supplemented with other teaching methods during and beyond this lockdown.

However, there is need to note that even if the Ministry of Education (MoES) has proposed the use of radio in teaching, we need to acknowledge that, at Ugandan academic institutions, the strategy is relatively new in the teaching and learning process and thus may be received with a lot of skepticism by not only parents and learners but even the academia.

Radio lectures should be supplemented with audio content, a combination we refer to audio media technology. This technology if well planned and executed can be as effective as face-to-face teaching and learning strategies.

What is this audio media technology?

A combination of radio teaching and recorded lessons is what I refer to as audio media. Though the MoES has proposed the use of the radio during this lockdown, I propose that in addition to these lessons and the materials in text form, there is a need to record, edit and forward audio content to learners.

During this lockdown and especially among the rural and resource-poor student populations, an audio media instructional strategy is considered to be the best approach because of the following reasons.

In Uganda, there are multiple FM radio stations, with more than 300 licensed radio stations spread across regions and reaching various rural communities. This is a huge resource if it can be tapped for educational purposes. Radio has a longer and richer history of facilitating the delivery of education to learners in geographically dispersed settings.

Radio is a popular medium as compared to other online strategies because the teaching-learning process can never be interrupted by power cuts, internet connectivity, and inadequate computer laboratories. A learner just needs a radio set and batteries and will be ready to learn.

Radio broadcasts and recorded lectures are relatively easy and cheap to produce and distribute. Production facilities are widely available. Even in the poorest rural areas. Radio sets and other MP3 players are readily available.

Audio media in the form of recorded lessons promotes self-regulated learning.

How can learners benefit from radio lessons?

Learning using radio demands a lot of self-discipline. If learners and parents pay attention to the following hints, radio teaching can be pedagogically beneficial: Parents and learners should make sure they obtain ahead of time broadcast schedules or timetables as designed by their respective education departments in different districts.

There should be a quiet and conducive room to work as a classroom and if possible, with a table and wooden chairs.

Learners should be in the classroom at least five minutes before the beginning of the radio lesson. This will help check the radio signals, arrange the classroom, and put in place any other requirements before the lesson starts.

Let learners have exercise books, pens, pencils, or any other necessary instructional materials and be ready to take notes.

For parents with smartphones or any other recording appliance can record the lessons so that learners can be able to revise using the audio content later. This can help them grasp missed or not well-understood content.

Parents/guardians or any other responsible person should act as co-teachers to assist in organising a conducive learning environment, maintain discipline during radio lessons, and offering any other help to the learners.

Ensure that there is a phone with airtime that learners can use to either call or send a message asking for clarification or sharing any relevant information with the teacher (s) in the studios. If possible, you can have a white/blackboard to assist learners to make summaries, write for them hard concepts, and also make any other necessary clarifications.

For purposes of revision, it would be better for learners in upper classes to attend lessons for lower classes.

After the radio lesson, allow the learners between 20 to 30 minutes to have a simple reflection on the taught content. During this time, if a family has more than one learner, then they can discuss and help each other to check if they have understood and captured the content appropriately.

Regular attendance is encouraged. It is the role of parents to make sure their children attend all the scheduled lessons without fail.

How can teachers deliver lessons on radio?

Teaching needs though preparation but it is more for the radio, remember you are not only teaching your students but a multitude of the audience. So have enough preparation to avoid shame.

Ensure you have a script that should be invisible. When delivered, it should not sound like a script otherwise your lessons won’t sound spontaneous and friendly to your learners. It should appear as if you are talking normally and not reading from anywhere.

Start by introducing yourself and making a short salutation, who you are, and give a brief review of what was previously covered.

Introduce the topic and highlight your expectations from your learners. (State objectives of the lesson).

Prepare shorter lessons of not more than 45 minutes. Lengthy radio lectures bore students and are difficult to follow.

Make a connection. Audio lessons are a chance to create a bond with your learners as they listen. Invite them into your world by using inclusive language such as ‘we’ and ‘our.’

Lastly, make radio lessons interactive by allowing direct calls or messages from learners. As you speak imagine, you are in class delivering the lesson. Learners have to get it the first time around. A sentence should be as brief as possible. Speak in a style that sounds as relaxed as possible. Use phrases and words you normally use.