We should make the best out of digital campaigns

Emilly C. Maractho

When the Electoral Commission (EC) announced a virtual 2021 General Election, with campaigns to be largely held through the media, many people started naming the gaps.

It seemed this was ‘mission impossible’ given the times. With the limited enjoyment of media freedoms, the high cost of advertising, the media largely in the hands of politicians propagating politics and businesses for whom profits may matter more than professionalism, and a population that is largely media-illiterate in the face of almost non-existent civic education, the odds were clearly against us for digital campaigns.

The EC quickly acknowledged that there would be serious problems with an all ‘scientific election’, Covid-19 or not. They wasted no time in revisiting that decision, committing to a hybrid, which means a combination of old and new ways. That seems to be more tenable and acceptable to other political actors.

Talking of old and new ways, Henry Timms and Jeremy Heimans projected in their 2018 book, New Power: How it’s Changing the 21st Century and Why You Need to Know, that the very nature of power was changing due to technological progress. They could not have predicted that a pandemic would show up a year later that would change the very nature of democratic pursuit.

As if disruptions caused by technological innovations are not enough, Covid-19 has clearly complicated matters for democratic dispensation. Digitisation means doing democracy differently.

Many of the old actors in the political scene are likely to spend time learning how to leverage their power or being influenced by young people who are adept with technology. Even though we have always had campaigns through the media, even hybrid campaign presents new dynamics for democracy.

Timms and Heimans note that new power was changing the 21st Century and understanding this stood in the way of how we would prosper in it. They suggest that on the one hand, there is old power. It works like a currency. It is held by few. Once gained, it is jealously guarded, and the powerful have a substantial store of it to spend. It is closed, inaccessible, and leader-driven. It downloads, and it captures.

On the other hand, there is new power. It operates differently, like a current. It is made by many. It is open, participatory, and peer-driven. It uploads and it distributes. Like water or electricity, it is most forceful when it surges. The goal with new power is not to hoard it but to channel it.

Going by that way of looking at digital power, we should be celebrating the move to digital campaigns. But why are we worried instead?

I see democracy as mobilising people to participate in creating their communities or society, by engaging in decisions that affect them, starting with those who shape their world through leadership, but never ending there. They continue to shape development decisions that impact on them. For the most part, we have tended to stop at the first, deciding who leads. We reduce democracy to elections and the people’s participation to selection of leaders.

The seemingly unresolved question of the book referenced above appeares to be ‘whether new power will ultimately do more to bring us together and build a more just world than it does to divide us and exacerbate inequalities.’ How the media responds to the challenge of elections in the absence of traditional mechanisms of mobilisation of masses to participate meaningfully in the democratic processes will be our defining moment. It is the reason we are worried. It will give us the opportunity to either come together or to divide us irreparably.

As I write, I am preparing for the Freedom of Expression Summit organised by Chapter Four and International Centre for Not-for-Profit Law, among others. It reminded me of the thinking by some development economists that issues of human rights and democracy are secondary matters, not relevant for most of our people who need food first.

This thinking is embedded in the very notion of what constitutes first generation or second-generation rights. Increasingly, there is very low levels of public support for democracy, not just in the developing world but also in historically model democratic nations.

Development and democracy have a fairly mutual relationship. They reinforce each other. The pursuit of development has tended to be at the expense of democracy in emerging economies, with leaders attempting to govern democratically without necessary having respect for its ideals. That has led to discontent that often leads to disillusion among citizens who may resort to despising democracy or disengaging with it.

In spite of all its challenges, we can go into these elections engaging our communities to participate, using the media or new power as tools of mobilisation. There are constraints, but we could create waves of participation through mobilisation that disables the old ways of gaining power and find new ways of using it. We have to find ways to make the most of it.