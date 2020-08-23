On the privilege of being a servant of God and people

By Harold Acemah

According to the Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary, a servant is a person who works in another person’s house or who works for a company or an organisation. A servant of God is, therefore, a person who works for God while a servant of the people is a person who works for wananchi.

Jesus Christ, Son of God, considered himself a servant. He said so and demonstrated this many times, such as, when he washed the feet of his disciples a day before he was crucified on the cross for the sins of the world.

To be great one must be a servant.

There is an interesting story in the Gospel according to Matthew which Jesus used to teach his disciples about the path to greatness.

According to the story, the mother of James and John came to Jesus to ask for a favour. When Jesus asked what she wanted, the woman answered: “Grant that one of these two sons of mine may sit at your right and the other at your left in your kingdom.” Matthew 20:21 (NIV)

Only a mother can do that for her children. I know my mother would do likewise if she met Jesus. “You don’t know what you are asking,” Jesus replied.

When the 10 disciples heard what happened, they were furious. Jesus told them to cool down and taught them as follows.

“You know that the rulers of the gentiles lord it over them and their high officials exercise authority over them. Not so with you. Instead, whoever wants to be great among you must be your servant and whoever wants to be first must be your slave – just as the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and give his life as a ransom for many.” Matthew 20 v 25-28 (NIV)

This story reminds me of a man who boasted a couple of years ago that he was not anybody’s servant, as if being a servant is an insult and unbecoming vocation. I wonder what Jesus would say.

If Jesus is proud to be a servant, how about you and me! I believe it is a privilege and a great honour to be a servant of God and a servant of people made by God in His own image.

In his letter to Philippians, St Paul paid the ultimate compliments to Jesus and writes:

“Your attitude should be the same as that of Christ Jesus, who, being in the very nature of God, did not consider equality with God something to be grasped, but made himself nothing, taking the very nature of a servant, being made in human likeness.

And being found in appearance as a man, he humbled himself and became obedient to death – even death on a cross! Therefore, God exalted him to the highest place and gave him the name that is above every name.” Philippians 2 v 5-9 (NIV)

A friend who is a theological scholar told me that only pagans, inwardly insecure and self-condemned men think it’s a disgrace to be a servant.

Jesus taught his disciples and all of us who are Christians that, the key to true greatness is not in climbing over the backs of other people, but in helping others advance and serving them.

From Jesus’ perspective, men are not rivals who must fight tooth and nail for power and resources; they are allies who need each other on the journey of life.

We must join hands, support each other and work together to address and find lasting solutions to our common challenges and problems.

As a witness of Jesus Christ and a beneficiary of the grace, mercy and love of God, I am personally proud to be called a servant.