Fallacy of scholar being ‘objective’

By Moses Khisa

I have addressed this question before, but I return to it this time prompted by a recent snide comment cavalierly thrown at me on Facebook.

A senior communications specialist in Ugandan government labelled me ‘angry and bitter.’ I was dismayed by what I thought was a patently gratuitous charge, rather misplaced and unconscionable. I believe I have been fortunate to live a life far better than I suspect I deserve, so it is inconceivable why I would be ‘angry and bitter.’

This charge is not without basis although the basis is morally defective and intellectually disingenuous. It is a somewhat diminished form of a coded exhortation, which supporters and members of the Museveni regime liberally like to project on me: That I should be objective since I am a scholar.

The cry for objectivity arises only precisely because of my critical views. If I wrote and spoke in praise of the regime and the ruler-in-chief, it is highly unlikely that any apparatchik or government official would care about whether or not I am being objective.

As a teacher and researcher, I am fully conscious that there are always two sides to every situation. The Museveni regime has positives for which those paid to package and present them do just as good a job. And they are many in that job. They do not need an ‘objective’ scholar in their ranks.

There is scarcely any justification for an independent public commentator like your columnist to dwell on the good side of a regime that frankly has run its course and descended into unprecedented official corruption, grotesque abuse of power and pervasive inefficiency in the public sector.

Advertisement

Some academics deploy the objectivity shield to engage in vague arguments and circular analyses, often with self-preservation in mind and to avoid coming off as regime critics not eligible for lucrative government consultancies. This is not irrational in the context of an authoritarian system and an economy with limited opportunities.

Survival is critical, thus being critical and independent-minded can be perilous. Yet this is precisely what the scholar is called upon to espouse – sticking to the pursuit of the truth and defending the public good in ways that may entail harming one’s own personal fortunes.

The life of a scholar is one of pursuing ideas, of seeking knowledge and advancing informed discourse. This column’s name is Majority Report because it aims to forcefully speak to the issues of the day in the spirit of the public good for all. I do not see how this must include saying sweet things about the rulers and acolytes running Uganda down the drain.

In making an argument here that represents the public good, as a scholar I cannot engage in mere opinionated writing and empty rhetoric. I have to be thoughtful and reflective. But I cannot skirt around issues under the pretext of wanting to sound balanced and objective.

At the core of Uganda’s problems today is a broken political system superintended by a ruler with a huge legitimacy deficit, a system riddled with nepotism and cronyism, rule built on militarism and presided over by a ruler with a mastery of deception.

For a scholar to dance around such clear and factual characteristics in the name of objectivity smacks of intellectual dishonesty and abdicating the moral duty that a scholar owes the public – speaking to the issues as they are and making the case for a desirable solution.

There are scholars who have trudged the path of ingratiating themselves to the rulers and keeping in the good books of the powerful. Others have stuck to the call to duty that demands speaking against the excesses of the rulers and in favour of social justice, staying on the side of the oppressed and lending voice to the struggle for a better world. A few hoover somewhere in the middle, half-sitting and half-standing.

Whatever one’s choice, whether to be cosy with the rulers or take strong and principled positions in the face of abuse of power and the hunger for change, or worst to be coy, neither here nor there, ultimately there is a fundamental moral imperative for any scholar worth their name.

If I am ‘angry and bitter,’ it is not personal, but public. It is about the fate and future of our nation.

Indeed, every well-meaning and conscious Ugandan must necessarily feel outraged by the state of our country, given the millions of compatriots trapped in hardships and staring at a bleak tomorrow and the mass of young Ugandans unable to find hope in life.