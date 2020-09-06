Let’s vote for MPs who will have our interests above their own

Tasha Mwigarire

Patriotism is the love for a country and willingness to sacrifice for it.

Nationalism, on the other hand, is the doctrine that your national culture and interests are superior to any other.

Serving the nation means having the peoples interests at heart and serving those interests above self. We, the people in the Constitution means we Ugandans, all of us.

Parliament has four main functions – legislation, representation, scrutiny and formation of government.

Parliament ought to make laws and hold the Executive accountable for its policies, actions and spending (checks and balances).

Do our Members of Parliament (MPs) qualify to sit in Parliament, let alone earn those exorbitant amounts of money and benefits?

What exactly are they debating about that earns them that much (average of Shs25m per month) in a financially crawling country like ours? Among other duties they perform is analyse and approve the National Budget, but this does not imply that they should take a big portion of the national cake.

Advertisement

It is high time the bar is raised for who qualifies to vie for membership of Parliament.

There is a great deal of qualified, yet unemployed youth out there with great ideas that could positively change our country.

Ugandans are desperate. They vote you to office to represent their interests. But you forgot about them and follow your own interests.

Again, I say, the bar should be set high for who deserves to go to Parliament.

Vet, scrutinise and re-scrutinise any Member of Parliament hopeful. What are Ugandans supposed to do when the people they elect continue betraying their trust?

Trust is a terrifying thing. When you trust someone, you have to face the fact that they could betray you in the process.

These things make you realise how precious life is. From the day we are born, we look for somebody we can trust because it is this trust that nourishes us and if we are lucky enough to find a trustworthy person, our lives are positively changed forever.

Members of Parliament have previously betrayed our trust. I now to appeal you the electorate, that elect only those with patriotic intentions to those seats.

It is wrong to trust and elect those that will end up stabbing Ugandans in the back.

It is a shame that the vulnerable are giving up on their constitutional rights as a result of negligence, greed and selfishness of some Members of Parliament.

Let us choose patriotism over anything. Let new laws outlawing unqualified and incapable parliamentarians be passed and enforced.