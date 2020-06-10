Returning to workplace after lockdown

By Caroline Sekiwano

Attention is shifting to the next phase of the coronavirus crisis with many organisations planning for recovery. How we return to our workplaces appears to be more challenging than the lockdown itself. Employees are more anxious about returning to work while employers remain unclear about the return to work strategy.

The professionals have a seemingly long end list to handle from compiling endless requirements, implementing social distancing, meeting stringent health and safety requirements to supporting employees psychologically.

Organisations are under pressure to translate health requirements into practice, people managers have probably never worked harder than during this pandemic - having to carry out risk assessment, redesign offices, enhance communication because workers are returning back to a different workplace from the one they left three months ago before the pandemic.

Covid-19 is a hazard and has to be treated and managed as such in the workplace so employees need to see more clarity and guidance on risk management from the part of the employer and the government. Return to work is about dealing with situations on the basis of what is right for your business, what is right for your employees and what is the best thing to do. This is probably the best place to start.

Organisations need to carry out a detailed risk assessment process to safeguard their employee’s health and safety as well as minimise the risks. Employers will need to introduce physical distancing guidelines at the workplace with lots of underlying issues to consider such as what will employees do around the photocopier, communal areas, around desks and chairs. This requires thinking about or else the risk can increase.

In the recent months of the pandemic lockdown, some workers were asked to stay home and stay safe. But with the return of workers, they will be asked to stay alert.

Employers and managers will have to consider the wellbeing of their workforce as top priority because the future of any business is the well-being of its work force. With a new work culture of social distancing, staggered worked force, working in shifts, working remotely while also dealing with the fears of the pandemic, assisting workers has never been more important than now.

Mental health of employees has to be treated as paramount because this pandemic has brought psychological effects on humanity and is still on going. Employers need to be supportive of the employee’s well-being and introduce a culture where they can freely talk about their mental health, invite counsellors and occupational therapists.

Line managers will have to be supported by professionals through this crisis so that they can ably lead their teams to productivity. It is imperative that employers find out the kind of help that they need while employees will need reassurance with regular, timely two-way communication because they are in a different environment compared to what they left before the lockdown.

The employees return to work will be the biggest employee relations challenge that professionals and employers have ever faced. It’s therefore incumbent upon employers to be understanding, empathic, accommodating and think about alternatives as a way of addressing employee concerns. There is a significant responsibility shifting to the employers in terms of re-assuring their work force about a safe workplace.

What is clear though is that no business can afford to operate as they did in the past. Managers need to explore every possibility and challenge and competently lead their work force through the disruption of work.